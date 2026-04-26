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HomeEntertainmentTelevision'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts

'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spark pregnancy rumours circulate after a viral paparazzi moment on Laughter Chefs sets. Actress reacts subtly, leaving fans curious despite earlier clarification.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain showcase chemistry on Laughter Chefs.
  • Paparazzi questioned the couple about impending
  • Ankita previously denied pregnancy rumors, promising to share updates.
  • The couple married in 2021, appearing on Bigg Boss 17 and Smart Jodi.

Television’s power couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, have become a strong pair. These days, they are seen in Laughter Chefs Season 3, where their fun moments and cooking battles are winning everyone’s hearts.

Recently, during the shoot of Laughter Chefs, both looked very special. Their chemistry and bonding in front of the camera appeared adorable. Meanwhile, when the paparazzi asked a question, their reaction grabbed all attention.

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'Is There Good News Coming?'

While arriving at the shoot today, Ankita and Vicky looked happy and stylish. Suddenly, the paparazzi asked from behind, “Is there good news coming?” Ankita’s reaction was worth watching. However, she did not respond and simply posed for pictures before leaving.

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For the shoot, Ankita wore a pretty white coat-pant outfit, while Vicky looked dapper in a maroon A-line shirt paired with white pants.

Earlier too, pregnancy rumours about the couple went viral on social media. But Ankita herself clarified that she is not pregnant right now and said she will share the news herself whenever there is any such update.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vicky And Ankita’s Relationship

Ankita and Vicky got married in 2021 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Their wedding pictures went viral, showing the couple looking beautiful together. Later, they appeared together in Bigg Boss 17. They also showcased their charm in Star Plus’ Smart Jodi, and now in Laughter Chefs, their chemistry, playful banter, and roasting moments are loved by fans.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What other reality shows have Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain appeared in together?

Besides Laughter Chefs Season 3, the couple has also showcased their chemistry in Bigg Boss 17 and Star Plus's Smart Jodi.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Laghter Chefs
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