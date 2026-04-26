'Good News Coming?' Paps Question Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain - Actress Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain showcase chemistry on Laughter Chefs.

Paparazzi questioned the couple about impending

Ankita previously denied pregnancy rumors, promising to share updates.

The couple married in 2021, appearing on Bigg Boss 17 and Smart Jodi.

Television’s power couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, have become a strong pair. These days, they are seen in Laughter Chefs Season 3, where their fun moments and cooking battles are winning everyone’s hearts.

Recently, during the shoot of Laughter Chefs, both looked very special. Their chemistry and bonding in front of the camera appeared adorable. Meanwhile, when the paparazzi asked a question, their reaction grabbed all attention.

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'Is There Good News Coming?'

While arriving at the shoot today, Ankita and Vicky looked happy and stylish. Suddenly, the paparazzi asked from behind, “Is there good news coming?” Ankita’s reaction was worth watching. However, she did not respond and simply posed for pictures before leaving.

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For the shoot, Ankita wore a pretty white coat-pant outfit, while Vicky looked dapper in a maroon A-line shirt paired with white pants.

Earlier too, pregnancy rumours about the couple went viral on social media. But Ankita herself clarified that she is not pregnant right now and said she will share the news herself whenever there is any such update.

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Vicky And Ankita’s Relationship

Ankita and Vicky got married in 2021 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Their wedding pictures went viral, showing the couple looking beautiful together. Later, they appeared together in Bigg Boss 17. They also showcased their charm in Star Plus’ Smart Jodi, and now in Laughter Chefs, their chemistry, playful banter, and roasting moments are loved by fans.