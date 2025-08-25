Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik To Ashnoor Kaur: Meet The Contestants Of Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: The stage is set, the drama has begun, Bigg Boss 19 made its grand return on Sunday night, marking a major shift in how the iconic reality show reaches its audience. The new season premiered at 9 pm on JioHotstar, making it the first edition to debut digitally before its televised broadcast on Colors TV, which aired with a 90-minute delay.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been the face of the show for an impressive 17 consecutive years, welcomed viewers and introduced this year’s line-up of 16 contestants with his signature humour and charm. From seasoned actors to viral social media stars, the Bigg Boss house is packed with personalities poised to create headline-worthy drama.

Meet the Contestants of Bigg Boss 19

Ashnoor Kaur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Television and film actor Ashnoor Kaur is this season’s youngest contestant. The 21-year-old, known for Patiala Babes and Jhansi Ki Rani, told Salman that she aims to make history as the youngest-ever winner. She has also appeared in the critically acclaimed film Manmarziyaan.

Zeishan Quadri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Actor, writer, and director Zeishan Quadri—best known for scripting and starring in Gangs of Wasseypur—steps into the house with years of creative experience. He later helmed Meeruthiya Gangsters and has acted in several Bollywood projects.

Tanya Mittal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Podcaster and social media personality Tanya Mittal enters the show after grabbing headlines earlier this year when her comments following the Pahalgam terror attacks sparked debate. She first shot to fame after a viral appearance at the Maha Kumbh.

Nagma Mirajkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

With over 8 million Instagram followers, beauty influencer and content creator Nagma Mirajkar is no stranger to the spotlight. She has walked the ramp at London Fashion Week and worked with A-list stars like Deepika Padukone.

Awez Darbar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Social media sensation and choreographer Awez Darbar, son of music composer Ismail Darbar, is all set to bring his star power to the show. With a massive 30 million followers on Instagram, he is a powerhouse of viral content.

Nehal Chudasama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Former Miss India and fitness icon Nehal Chudasama, who represented India at Miss Universe, describes herself as a “savage beauty queen.” Expect style and confidence in equal measure.

Abhishek Bajaj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, known for his roles in Student of the Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, made his small-screen debut in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi before breaking into Bollywood.

Baseer Ali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Reality TV veteran Baseer Ali, who has competed in Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2 and won Splitsvilla 10, steps into Bigg Boss after making his acting debut in Kundali Bhagya.

Gaurav Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

A household name thanks to his role as Anuj in Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna is one of television’s most beloved actors. He started his career in Kumkum in 2005 and also starred in CID.

Natalia Janoszek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

International actor and dancer Natalia Janoszek, who has appeared in films like War 2 and on Dancing With The Stars, is ready to make waves on Bigg Boss. She admits she’s nervous about her Hindi skills but excited for the challenge.

Pranit More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Stand-up comedian and former RJ Pranit More enters with a plan to bring humour to the house. “I plan to make fun of everyone,” he declared with confidence.

Farhana Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Kashmiri actor Farhana Bhatt, seen in Laila Majnu and Singham Again, has overcome online trolling and criticism to carve her place in the industry. She’s also a five-time national Taekwondo medalist.

Neelam Giri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Bhojpuri film star Neelam Giri, whose dance numbers regularly go viral, joins the cast after being introduced on stage by Bhojpuri icon Pawan Singh.

Kunickaa Sadanand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Veteran actor Kunickaa has over three decades of experience, with memorable roles in Swabhimaan and Kittie Party. She has worked alongside Bollywood legends including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dilip Kumar.

Amaal Mallik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Popular singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who created music for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, makes his reality TV debut. Earlier this year, he made headlines for speaking openly about his strained relationship with his family.

Mridul Tiwari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Chosen by fans in the Fans Ka Faisla vote, YouTube creator Mridul Tiwari—whose videos have a reach of over 6 billion views—beat Shehbaz Badesha to secure a spot in the house.

This season comes with a twist—“Gharwalon Ki Sarkar”, a theme that shifts more power to the contestants themselves. While viewers still decide eliminations through votes, housemates will take greater control of the game than ever before.