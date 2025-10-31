Gauahar Khan Slams Tanya Mittal For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur: ‘Absolutely Disgusting’

Bigg Boss 19: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who never shies away from calling a spade a spade, has strongly condemned Tanya Mittal for body-shaming fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur on Bigg Boss 19. Tanya’s comments, in which she reportedly referred to Ashnoor as “haathi” and “moti” during a recent task, have sparked outrage online.

Gauahar Khan calls out Tanya Mittal’s behaviour

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared a video message in Hindi, expressing her disappointment. She said, “Initially, I used to think Tanya was very sorted, innocent, a bit dramatic — and quite entertaining. I still find her entertaining, but the way she’s been body-shaming Ashnoor behind her back is absolutely disgusting. She called her ‘haathi’ (elephant) during a task and said things like, ‘She doesn’t look 21,’ ‘She’s so chubby,’ and ‘She’s putting on weight.’”

The former winner further criticised Tanya’s mindset, saying, “I just don’t understand why someone would comment on another person’s looks and then talk behind their back, saying they don’t look good. Everyone has the right to feel and believe that they’re beautiful. And if you think you’re at the top of beauty standards, that’s fine. But if you put others down to make yourself feel prettier, then you’re not beautiful at all. Khoobsurat hone se zyada, khoobseerat hona important hai. Jitna bhi aap achhai ka chola pehan lo, agar aapki soch achhi nahi hai toh aap khoobsurat nahi ho sakte.”

What led to Gauahar’s reaction

In the recent Bigg Boss 19 episode, contestants were seen competing in a captaincy task between Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha. Ashnoor supported Pranit, while Tanya backed Shehbaz. The task required contestants to collect numbered balls from pipes in the garden area — with the highest total determining the winner.

During the heated challenge, Tanya allegedly made derogatory comments about Ashnoor, saying to Farhana, “Farhana dekh itna bada haathi (Farhana, look such a big elephant),” followed later by, “Bohot moti hai yaar (She's very fat),” while chatting with Neelam. Neelam added, “Bohot aggressive bhi hai, moti toh hai hi (She's very aggressive too and fat also).”

These remarks didn’t go unnoticed, as viewers took to social media to criticise Tanya’s behaviour, calling it “insecure” and “mean-spirited.” Many also urged Salman Khan to address the issue during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Current status inside the house

Following the task, Pranit won the captaincy with the support of his team — Abhishek, Gaurav, Mridul, Malti, and Ashnoor. Except for Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Mridul, all contestants have been nominated for eviction this week. Fans now await to see if Salman will confront Tanya over her comments in the upcoming weekend episode.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioHotstar at 9:30 p.m. and on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.