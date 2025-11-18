Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Farrhana's Mother Thanks Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19, Calls Out Daughter; Fans Label Him 'Real Winner'

During Bigg Boss 19 family week, Farrhana Bhatt’s mother publicly thanked Gaurav Khanna and called out her daughter’s behaviour, sparking massive fan support. Read full details.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Family Week in Bigg Boss 19 has delivered some of the most emotional and revealing moments of the season, but one incident in particular has taken social media by storm. During the recent family interactions, contestant Farrhana Bhatt’s mother entered the house and delivered a powerful message—one that instantly shifted the energy of the live feed and made Gaurav Khanna the centre of nationwide discussion.

Farrhana’s Mother Leaves the House Stunned

As seen on the BB19 live feed, Farrhana’s mother began her visit by expressing heartfelt gratitude toward Gaurav Khanna. She addressed him warmly as “beta” and thanked him for bringing her daughter back into the game on day one. Her statement—“she is in the show today only because of him”—left contestants and viewers momentarily speechless.

What made the moment even more impactful was her direct criticism of her own daughter. She reminded Farrhana that it was wrong to question Gaurav’s profession or belittle his work, especially when he had conducted himself with such grace throughout the season. She went on to reassure her daughter that people outside “are loving her,” but she did not shy away from pointing out her flaws.

In the same breath, she also addressed Malti’s earlier remarks about Farrhana’s profession, stating that “no one has the right to demean anyone’s work.” The rare display of honesty, accountability, and affection resonated strongly with the audience.

Fans Praise Gaurav for His Generosity and Composure

Moments after the live clip surfaced, fans rushed to social media to express their admiration for Gaurav Khanna. One user wrote, “Aunty ji said it perfectly, Gaurav has such a big heart for bringing Farrhana back. Her words were so genuine, and this moment really showed what kind of person he is.”

Another comment read, “When each and every family members appreciates & respect you, thats the real win. He won hearts of millions, and the contestants' families. The real winner of BB19 is GK.”

A viewer questioned the dynamics inside the house, saying, “Is this true?? If it is, then it’s needed, cause she forgave Amaal who did her so wrong, but keeps fighting and poking Gaurav, when he didn’t even do anything demeaning to her.”

Another fan added, “I never liked #GauravKhanna but the fact is he's the only one playing with dignity. I think at this stage of the game he's the only deserving winner.”

A Turnig Point for Farrhana and Gaurav?

Gaurav and Farrhana’s journey has been rocky, despite Gaurav being the person responsible for her re-entry after her immediate eviction on launch day. Their conflicts, especially the heated moment when Farrhana dismissed his status by saying she had never seen him on television, remain among the season’s standout clashes.

Now, with her mother’s strong words echoing through the house, fans are waiting to see how Farrhana responds—and whether this incident solidifies Gaurav’s image as the most dignified contestant of Bigg Boss 19.

As the reality show inches closer to its grand finale, one sentiment is louder than ever outside the house: Gaurav Khanna has emerged as a frontrunner whose integrity has won hearts across the country.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
