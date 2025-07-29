Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionEktaa Kapoor Reacts To Rumours Of Tension Between Anupamaa And Kyunki Reboot: 'Unfair'

Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To Rumours Of Tension Between Anupamaa And Kyunki Reboot: 'Unfair'

Ektaa Kapoor refuted rumours of rivalry between her rebooted "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and the popular show "Anupamaa."

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:31 AM (IST)

Producer Ektaa Kapoor is gearing up to bring back her iconic television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with a brand-new reboot. However, in the run-up to its premiere, rumours began circulating that the arrival of Kyunki might be causing issues for another popular show, Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly.

In a recent conversation with Brut, Ektaa addressed these claims head-on, calling out the unnecessary comparisons between the two shows.

Ektaa Kapoor On Kyunki Comparisons With Anupamaa

When asked about how women support each other in the industry today compared to two decades ago, Ektaa shared her thoughts on the circulating rumours.

"Yesterday I was seeing some videos of Anupamaa having a problem as Kyunki is coming. I felt that was in such bad taste. She [Rupali] is such a big star. Anupamaa the show, the creator Rajan… has done what nobody else could do in the last seven years. They will continue to be number 1. They should continue to be number 1," she said.

‘Pitting Content Against Each Other Is So Uncalled For’

Ektaa further condemned the attempts to create rivalry between the two shows and their lead stars.

"We are coming in for our purpose. To tell our story. These unfair comparisons between lead characters and lead shows is so unnecessary and pitting women against each other, pitting content against each other is so uncalled for,” she added.

About the Shows

For the unversed, Anupamaa has been one of the most popular and top-rated Indian television shows in recent years. Created by Rajan Shahi, the series gave Rupali Ganguly a stellar comeback on the small screen and focuses on family relationships, generational conflicts, and the complexities of mature love.

Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remains one of the most iconic Indian soap operas of all time. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show originally aired on Star Plus from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008, with over 1,800 episodes.

The much-awaited reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will premiere on July 29 at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and JioCinema.

 

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anupamaa 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Ektaa Kapoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Triggers Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls
Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Triggers Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
World
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
Entertainment
RJ Mahvash Reacts To Allegation Of 'Stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal From Dhanashree: ‘Bas Views Chahiye’
RJ Mahvash Reacts To Allegation Of 'Stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal From Dhanashree: ‘Bas Views Chahiye’
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Slams RJD, Demands Action Against MLA Bhai Virendra Over Misconduct Row
Cloudburst Triggers Deadly Landslide In Himachal's Mandi, 3 Dead, One Missing In Debris
Waterlogging Brings Delhi’s ITO To A Standstill Amid Heavy Rains And Massive Traffic Jams
Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget