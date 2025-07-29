Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To Rumours Of Tension Between Anupamaa And Kyunki Reboot: 'Unfair'

Producer Ektaa Kapoor is gearing up to bring back her iconic television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with a brand-new reboot. However, in the run-up to its premiere, rumours began circulating that the arrival of Kyunki might be causing issues for another popular show, Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly.

In a recent conversation with Brut, Ektaa addressed these claims head-on, calling out the unnecessary comparisons between the two shows.

Ektaa Kapoor On Kyunki Comparisons With Anupamaa

When asked about how women support each other in the industry today compared to two decades ago, Ektaa shared her thoughts on the circulating rumours.

"Yesterday I was seeing some videos of Anupamaa having a problem as Kyunki is coming. I felt that was in such bad taste. She [Rupali] is such a big star. Anupamaa the show, the creator Rajan… has done what nobody else could do in the last seven years. They will continue to be number 1. They should continue to be number 1," she said.

‘Pitting Content Against Each Other Is So Uncalled For’

Ektaa further condemned the attempts to create rivalry between the two shows and their lead stars.

"We are coming in for our purpose. To tell our story. These unfair comparisons between lead characters and lead shows is so unnecessary and pitting women against each other, pitting content against each other is so uncalled for,” she added.

About the Shows

For the unversed, Anupamaa has been one of the most popular and top-rated Indian television shows in recent years. Created by Rajan Shahi, the series gave Rupali Ganguly a stellar comeback on the small screen and focuses on family relationships, generational conflicts, and the complexities of mature love.

Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remains one of the most iconic Indian soap operas of all time. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show originally aired on Star Plus from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008, with over 1,800 episodes.

The much-awaited reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will premiere on July 29 at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and JioCinema.