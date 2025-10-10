Did Tanya Mittal Really Kiss Amaal Mallik’s Photo In Bigg Boss 19? Viral Clip Sparks Buzz

Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik’s growing closeness in the Bigg Boss 19 house has been a hot topic among fans. Though the duo has never openly confessed their feelings, their gestures and camaraderie have convinced many viewers that there’s more than just friendship brewing between them.

Amid this speculation, wildcard contestant Malti Chahar stirred fresh controversy by claiming that Tanya kissed Amaal’s photo during a recent task.

Bigg Boss Announces New Captaincy Task

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss introduced a twist — former captains were barred from contesting for captaincy this week. Instead, their portraits became part of the task.

The first round saw Nehal and Neelam lock horns, and while Nehal emerged victorious, the match ended on a tense note after she accused Neelam of cheating. To add to the drama, Nehal was visibly upset when her close friend Baseer cheered for Neelam.

The next round between Ashnoor and Gaurav brought laughter to the house as Ashnoor playfully tossed sanchalak Abhishek’s portrait. However, Abhishek’s decision to declare her the winner sparked debate, with several housemates calling it unfair.

Friendly Rivalries and Emotional Moments

In the third round, Mridul and Shehbaz faced off in a light-hearted duel that ended with Shehbaz taking the win and applause from the housemates.

Later, the face-off between Malti and Tanya drew everyone’s attention. Amaal Mallik served as the sanchalak, and both contestants started on a calm note. But things took a turn when Malti mentioned Tanya’s family during the task — a move that visibly upset Tanya. Though she regained her composure and went on to win, she broke down afterwards, worried about how her emotions might be perceived outside the house.

Mati are you mad or something like why are continuously saying this disgusting thing without focusing on your own game

and Tanya please girl you should have called her out immediately when she was continusly saying this #TanyaMittalpic.twitter.com/UdGsuKnq4q — baobi (@softtae_tae) October 9, 2025

Malti’s Controversial Claim

After the task ended, Malti was seen chatting with Neelam when she claimed that Tanya kissed Amaal’s photo during the challenge. However, the episode’s footage doesn’t clearly confirm the incident — leaving viewers divided on whether Tanya actually kissed the photo or was simply leaning on it as part of the task.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24, 2025, on JioCinema and Colors TV. The season features an eclectic mix of contestants including Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur. This year’s “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar” theme brings a political twist to the show, giving contestants the power to form and challenge alliances like a real parliament.

Wildcard entrant Malti Chahar’s arrival has only intensified the drama — and with rumors swirling around Tanya and Amaal, fans can expect more sparks in the days ahead.