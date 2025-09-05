Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen’s Happy Family Pictures Leave Fans Speculating Reunion

Charu Asopa, who recently shifted base to Bikaner, has currently been hosting her ex-husband Rajeev Sen and her mother-in-law at her new house in her hometown.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Actress-turned-businesswoman Charu Asopa, who recently shifted base to Bikaner, has currently been hosting her ex-husband Rajeev Sen and her mother-in-law at her new house in her hometown.

The couple, who officially got divorced last year, reunited for Ganpati celebrations at Charu's house and mainly to be with their daughter Ziaana together as parents. On Sep 5 today, Rajeev shared a few pictures of himself standing next to Charu, further creating a stir on the internet. As soon as he shared the pictures, speculations of them having reconciled kickstarted.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu)

Charu and Rajeev have refrained from commenting on the matter and continue to share pictures of their happy family moments. For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019, after dating for a few months. But the relationship started to develop cracks soon after their marriage. The couple initially did try to work it out but in vain. Rajeev Sen is the younger brother of superstar Sushmita Sen. While Rajeev and Charu as partners never found any solace in each other, when it comes to the welfare of the daughter, the couple are hands-on parents.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu)

Both Charu and Rajeev have had a series of mudslinging incidents, and their divorce was also extremely public and bitter. Recently, Rajeev, who had been missing his daughter, decided to go and meet her at Bikaner. To everybody's surprise, Charu was seen smiling ear to ear and was seen recording the happy reunion. In a vlog episode shared by Charu, the actress shared how she warmly welcomed Rajeev and his mother to her new home in Bikaner.

Charu left Mumbai because it was getting extremely costly and very expensive for her to survive as a single parent with a young daughter. Just a few months ago, Charu purchased a bungalow in Bikaner and has turned into a full-time businesswoman. She runs a textile and beauty business that is flourishing.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen
