Bill Gates To Make Cameo On Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been winning over audiences with its engaging storylines — and now, the show may be gearing up for its most unexpected cameo yet. Rumours are circulating that tech mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates could appear in a special storyline alongside Smriti Irani’s iconic character, Tulsi Virani.

Bill Gates to appear on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?

According to ETimes, “The track will culminate in a video call between businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates and Smriti Irani [who plays Tulsi Virani] and will span around three episodes.”

The storyline reportedly aims to raise awareness about maternal and newborn health. “Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling,” the source added.

Smriti Irani on weaving social messages into the show

Since her return to the series, Smriti Irani has been integrating socially relevant issues into the plot. From tackling ageing and body shaming to exploring sensitive topics like false domestic violence allegations, her on-screen persona continues to spotlight real-world challenges.

On bringing these social themes to television, Smriti told Mumbai Mirror, “We took up the issue of ageing and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women deal with every day. For me, as someone who has been part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them. When we did Kyunki, we did not only address issues of body shaming and ageing, but also dealt with challenges that men face.

For instance, if a false case is filed, can women stand up for such men? That is not something you would normally expect in a television show or film, as people often say we are not progressive enough. The fact that such progressive elements are now accepted not only on TV but also on OTT platforms speaks volumes. We have truly entered an era of fearlessness.”