Tech mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates has joined the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 for a virtual cameo alongside Smriti Irani, reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani. The promo features a video call between Tulsi and Gates, with the billionaire greeting her warmly: "Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna." Tulsi responds in kind with her signature "Jai Shri Krishna," sparking a conversation that has already captured viewers’ imaginations.

Bill Gates on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The promo’s caption highlighted the episode’s unique blend of storytelling and social messaging: "Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath — maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye (This time, amidst the story of #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, a new relationship is forming — one of health, compassion, and change. And joining this story is one of the world’s biggest changemakers — Bill Gates, with a vision: that every mother and child stays safe and healthy. Two different worlds, united by one goal — to bring health for mothers and children to every home. Watch to hear Mr. Bill Gates and our Tulsi share their thoughts on this important issue.)"

Smriti Irani called the cameo a "historic moment" for Indian entertainment, underscoring the significance of integrating global figures into mainstream Indian television.

Gates’ appearance aligns with the show’s special storyline promoting maternal and child health, reflecting his philanthropic work through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This marks his second television cameo, following his appearance on the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Netizens react to Bill Gates' cameo

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the unprecedented crossover, praising the fusion of Indian television and global influence. One Instagram user wrote, "What a power move! Now that’s a crossover no one saw coming. Awesome!" Another added, "Wow!! Tulsi and Bill Gates in one frame of purpose — that’s a powerful combo! A message that connects generations — health, empathy, and change. So proud! Decades later and still ruling hearts — @smritiiraniofficial mam, your aura is unmatched!" A third user commented, "So proud of you @ektarkapoor @smritiiraniofficial ..Only you guys make this happen !!"

The episode featuring Gates is scheduled to air on 23 October on Star Plus and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.