Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 9 Fame Roopal Tyagi Ties The Knot With Nomish Bhardwaj. See Pics

Bigg Boss 9 Fame Roopal Tyagi Ties The Knot With Nomish Bhardwaj. See Pics

Roopal Tyagi has tied the knot with Nomish Bhardwaj in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The TV star shared stunning wedding photos, giving fans a glimpse of her bridal look and intimate celebrations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television actor Roopal Tyagi, beloved for her portrayal of Gunjan in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and her stint on Bigg Boss 9, has officially tied the knot with long-time partner Nomish Bhardwaj. The couple exchanged vows on December 5 in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. Roopal has now given fans a glimpse of her special day by posting a set of elegant wedding photographs.

A quiet, heartfelt celebration

Roopal shared striking moments from the wedding on social media, including portraits highlighting her bridal ensemble. She wore a deep red lehenga embellished with intricate gold detailing and personalised it with their wedding hashtag, #RooNom, neatly stitched into her waistband.

She completed her look with traditional jewellery—a gold necklace, maang tikka, earrings, and red-and-white chooda. Nomish coordinated his look in a yellow-and-white embroidered sherwani.

Alongside the photos, Roopal wrote, “From the joyful noise of the baraat to the sacred calm of my bridal entry, from holding hands during the rings to walking around the holy fire as mantras filled the air, every moment felt pure, emotional, and meant to be. Om Mangalyam Tantunanena” as our forever quietly began.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roopal Tyagi (@roopaltyagi06)

How their love story began

In a previous interaction, Roopal and Nomish had revealed that they always envisioned a close-knit ceremony surrounded by those who matter most. The two met through mutual acquaintances in Mumbai two years ago and have maintained a long-distance relationship since. While Roopal continues to be active in Indian television, Nomish—originally from Mumbai—is currently based in Los Angeles, working in animation and production roles.

Roopal’s journey in showbiz

Roopal made her debut with Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah and has since been part of several successful television titles including Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi, Ranju Ki Betiyaan, and the much-loved Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She was also seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 before entering Bigg Boss 9, where she gained further popularity.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Roopal Tyagi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget