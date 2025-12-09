Bigg Boss 9 Fame Roopal Tyagi Ties The Knot With Nomish Bhardwaj. See Pics

Television actor Roopal Tyagi, beloved for her portrayal of Gunjan in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and her stint on Bigg Boss 9, has officially tied the knot with long-time partner Nomish Bhardwaj. The couple exchanged vows on December 5 in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. Roopal has now given fans a glimpse of her special day by posting a set of elegant wedding photographs.

A quiet, heartfelt celebration

Roopal shared striking moments from the wedding on social media, including portraits highlighting her bridal ensemble. She wore a deep red lehenga embellished with intricate gold detailing and personalised it with their wedding hashtag, #RooNom, neatly stitched into her waistband.

She completed her look with traditional jewellery—a gold necklace, maang tikka, earrings, and red-and-white chooda. Nomish coordinated his look in a yellow-and-white embroidered sherwani.

Alongside the photos, Roopal wrote, “From the joyful noise of the baraat to the sacred calm of my bridal entry, from holding hands during the rings to walking around the holy fire as mantras filled the air, every moment felt pure, emotional, and meant to be. Om Mangalyam Tantunanena” as our forever quietly began.”

How their love story began

In a previous interaction, Roopal and Nomish had revealed that they always envisioned a close-knit ceremony surrounded by those who matter most. The two met through mutual acquaintances in Mumbai two years ago and have maintained a long-distance relationship since. While Roopal continues to be active in Indian television, Nomish—originally from Mumbai—is currently based in Los Angeles, working in animation and production roles.

Roopal’s journey in showbiz

Roopal made her debut with Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah and has since been part of several successful television titles including Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi, Ranju Ki Betiyaan, and the much-loved Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She was also seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 before entering Bigg Boss 9, where she gained further popularity.