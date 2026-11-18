Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Extension decision depends on Salman Khan's hosting availability.

Setting the stage for massive excitement among reality television fans, the immensely popular show Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly gearing up for an extended run. Driven by exceptionally high audience engagement and impressive TRP ratings across the country, the creators of the hit show are strongly considering adding two to four weeks to the current season. This highly anticipated move would significantly delay the original grand finale schedule, pushing the dramatic conclusion to late January while giving viewers much more of the unscripted daily entertainment they currently crave today.

Breaking Streaming Records

The current season has been consistently grabbing eyeballs due to its high-voltage drama, fierce rivalries, and constantly shifting house dynamics. According to reports, the immense buzz surrounding contestants like popular E-sports player Tanmay Singh, widely known as ScoutOP, has played a major role in driving up viewership numbers.

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His massive gaming fan base has heavily contributed to the show's digital success, propelling Bigg Boss 20 to become the fastest season in franchise history to cross 100 crore hours of watch time on JioHotstar in under 60 days.

A Pending Final Decision

The controversial reality series premiered on September 6, 2026, with megastar Salman Khan returning as the undisputed host. Initially, the season was mapped out to run for approximately 15 weeks, placing the highly anticipated grand finale around December 20.

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As the contestants successfully complete their tenth week inside the locked house, sources suggest that the production team will take a final call regarding the proposed extension this coming Friday. The ultimate decision will also heavily depend on Salman Khan's prior filming commitments and availability to host the extended Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. While fans are celebrating the rumour, the channel is yet to release an official confirmation.