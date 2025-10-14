Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Calls Tanya Mittal 'Fake', Reveals Her Calculated Game

After being evicted from Bigg Boss 19, actor-writer Zeishan Quadri shared his candid thoughts on his relationship with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal. Speaking to HT City, Zeishan didn’t hold back, describing Tanya as “one of the most unreal contestants” and detailing what he believes was her well-planned strategy inside the house.

Zeishan Quadri Opens Up About Tanya Mittal

“Tanya was never genuine. Woh apne hi ek duniya mein rehti hai. Lekin uss ladki ko pata tha kab kaisa aur kahan behave karna hai. Haar weekend ke vaar ke baad use yeh maloom tha ab kin ke saath baat badhani hai, alliances rakhni hain,” Zeishan said.

Zeishan also criticised Tanya’s self-centered nature. “Woh itni self-obsessed hai ki main nominate hua usse usko koi matlab nahi hai, usko saree mein swimming pool mein phenk diya, woh uske liye ro rahi hai. Uske liye sab uske bare mein hai,” he explained, emphasizing how her priorities seemed solely focused on herself rather than genuine connections.

Despite this, he acknowledged her caring side during his illness. “When I had a 103-degree fever, that girl and Shehbaz took care of me and attended to me. I had a personal mentor-mentee bond with her,” Zeishan shared.

“Tanya Ka Show, Not Bigg Boss”

Summarising his views, Zeishan remarked, “Tanya ke dimag mein show ka naam Bigg Boss 19 nahi, Tanya ka show hona chahiye.” He recalled another moment where Tanya corrected his cooking technique, which he used as an example of her carefully crafted persona. “She is very smart,” he added.

On his own stance, Zeishan highlighted his preference for honesty over pretense. “I can’t play fake. If I once would have been shown what these people, who were acting to be my friends or for whom I was taking a stand, spoke behind my back, I would have shown them who the real Zeishan Quadri is,” he concluded.