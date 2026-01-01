Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 19 Win Controversy: ‘I Was At The Top Of My Career’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Gaurav Khanna’s victory on Bigg Boss 19 has sparked celebration among fans and debate among critics. While his supporters continue to shower him with love, the actor has also found himself at the centre of online discussions, with some co-contestants and netizens suggesting that his popularity made his win predictable. Now, the Anupamaa star is setting the record straight, calmly, clearly and on his own terms.

‘I Came To Discover Myself, Not To Chase Fame’

In an in-depth conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Gaurav addressed the long-standing narrative around celebrities using the reality show for career revival. He said, "Generally, in the past, there has been a narrative that people who wanted a second inning in the industry wanted to be a part of a show like Bigg Boss, which gives immense and instant popularity. Contrary to that belief, I came on Bigg Boss when I was doing pretty well in my career. I had just won another reality show, and before that, I played a top male character on TV for so many years. For me, the show was a learning curve. I wanted to discover myself and see how I fared in a reality show space, after doing daily soaps for 20 years."

‘People Will Target You On Bigg Boss’

Responding directly to the criticism and trolling, the actor made it clear that he never entered the house to compete for validation.

"I never went there to compete with others. Being a part of TV for so many years, I know people will target you on Bigg Boss; they will shame you, defame you, and try to pull you down, but my whole aim was to become a better person. My life has been the sum of my choices. Bigg Boss is a very intelligent game if you play intelligently. I kept that in mind from day one; I wasn’t there to please those 15-16 people."

‘I Was At The Top Of My Career When I Entered The Show’

Gaurav also spoke about his deliberate approach inside the house, rejecting the idea of chasing controversy for attention.

"People come on Bigg Boss to get instant fame, I was never there for that. By God’s grace, I was at the top of my career when I was on the show, so I didn’t want to do things for the camera. It was pointless to abuse, become a loudmouth, and pick on petty issues; I never wanted to do all that. The 15-16 people still think I did nothing on the show, but it’s written on the wall. I won the season, it was the most watched one, the finale TRPs beat my earlier show, Anupamaa, also."

‘Breaking The Mold Upsets People’

Addressing claims that his fame made his victory inevitable, Gaurav dismissed the argument with perspective.

"I played the game differently, and that didn’t go down well with many people. Mostly, people come with a pre-conceived notion and do things so that people notice them; I just broke that mold. In the past, popular faces have come, and they have not won, so saying just because I am a TV face and that’s why I won is an escape route for those finding reasons for losing. Everyone played well."

From Marketing Manager To Television Star

Before becoming a household name, Gaurav Khanna worked as a marketing manager. His acting journey began with supporting roles in shows such as Bhabhi, Siddhant and Kumkum.

He later gained recognition as Inspector Kavin in the iconic series CID, before achieving massive popularity as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, a role that transformed his career. In 2025, he also added another feather to his cap by winning Celebrity MasterChef India, making his Bigg Boss 19 victory part of an already remarkable year.