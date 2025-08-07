Bigg Boss 19 trailer: The wait is almost over. Bigg Boss is back with its 19th season, and this time, it promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen before. The official trailer, unveiled by JioStar, gives a fiery glimpse into the upcoming season, which is all set to premiere on August 24. Fans can catch the drama live at 9 PM on JioHotstar, with daily episodes also airing on Colors at 10:30 PM. What’s more, a 24-hour live channel will stream on the platform, offering an unfiltered look into the house like never before.

New twist in Bigg Boss 19

Season 19 introduces a dramatic new twist, the Bigg Boss house takes inspiration from the Indian Parliament, and the theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ flips the power structure completely. For the first time, contestants won’t just survive the house, they’ll run it. Housemates will make the key decisions, turning the game into a chaotic, high-stakes version of democracy. With the trailer hinting at shifting alliances, open confrontations, and unexpected authority, the upcoming season promises edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

Salman Khan on new format of Bigg Boss 19

Salman Khan, who reprises his role as the host, returns with his signature charm and sharp wit. Speaking about the new format, he said, “Bigg Boss ka har season alag hota hai, lekin iss baar toh scene hi palat gaya hai. ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ ka matlab hai power unke haath mein aur jab power milti hai, toh asli chehre saamne aate hain. Is baar contestants ko apne decisions lene ka poora haq diya gaya hai, par har decision ke saath ek consequence bhi aata hai. Main hamesha kehta hoon, tameez se khelo, par yeh log tameez chhod ke drama le aate hain. This season, they’ll try to run the house their way but, when things go out of control, you know who’s coming back to set the record straight!”

Bigg Boss 19: New format, more interaction, maximum drama

According to Alok Jain of JioStar, Season 19 is all about breaking the mould. He shared, “Bigg Boss has always delivered high-impact entertainment. With ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, we’re bringing a fresh, unfiltered format that resonates deeply with audiences and keeps them coming back for more. This season puts power in the hands of the housemates, setting the stage for drama, unpredictability and non-stop engagement. It’s Bigg Boss like you’ve never seen before.”

In a bid to create a more immersive fan experience, JioHotstar is bringing several interactive features this year. Viewers will be able to vote for their favourite contestants directly on the app, participate in the Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest to win prizes, and engage with fellow fans through live chat.

And for meme lovers, the new Meme the Moment feature lets users turn hilarious in-house moments into shareable memes. ensuring the Bigg Boss buzz lives beyond the episode air time.

Bigg Boss Season 19 premieres August 24 on JioHotstar at 9 PM, with episodes airing daily on Colors at 10:30 PM.