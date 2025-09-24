Tanya Mittal Says She Flies From Gwalior To Delhi For Dal, Drinks Coffee Behind Taj Mahal

Bigg Boss 19 contestant, spiritual influencer, and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has once again grabbed headlines for her tales of luxury, leaving both viewers and fellow housemates amused—and sometimes exasperated. Her recent anecdotes about flying to Delhi just to eat dal and sipping coffee in a garden behind the Taj Mahal have earned her the nickname “Sunio from Gwalior” on social media.

Tanya shares her coffee routine

In the latest episode, Tanya spoke to her best friend in the house, Neelam Giri, about her elaborate coffee habits. She said, “Yahan toh logon ko kuch nahi pata, main bhut down to earth hone ka natak karti hun. Coffee peene pata hai main kaise jaati hun? Gwalior se jaaungi Agra, vahan se coffee khareedke peeti nahi hun, vo coffee thandi honi chahiye bilkul toh ice box saath chalta hai. Coffee usmein rakhi jaayegi aur fir Taj Mahal ke peeche ek garden hai, uss garden main jo bench hai vahan bethke peeti hun vo coffee. Yeh basic hai mera.”

She also revealed her peculiar obsession with biscuits, saying one person brings her a biscuit from London every second month—or else she gets emotional. Tanya added, “If I want to have dal, then there’s a hotel in Delhi, I eat only from there. This means I have to travel for 6 hours to eat that dal or else I stay hungry. Subah se khaana paani sab band, main literally staff ki chutti kardeti hun gusse main. Fir Gwalior se flight leke Delhi jaaati aur daal khaake raat ko vapas aati hun.”

Internet reacts to Tanya Mittal's claims

Clips of Tanya’s statements quickly went viral, sparking hilarious reactions online. One viewer wrote, “Someone please make her quiet.” Another commented, “Sunio from Gwalior.” (For context, Sunio is a character from Doraemon who constantly brags about being rich.) Other fans joked, “After hearing so much nonsense, even the camera turned its face the other way,” and “If Ambani listens to this, he will cry.”

This isn’t the first time Tanya has made waves with her lifestyle revelations. She has previously claimed to have 150 bodyguards, a dedicated floor in her Gwalior home for her clothes, brought 800 sarees to the Bigg Boss house, and even carries a silver bottle for water. While her antics initially irritated housemates, they now often joke about her in a lighthearted manner.

Bigg Boss 19 updates

The show has now entered its fifth week, with the house divided into two groups under this season’s theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Contestants enjoy freedom to make decisions and face their consequences. A new twist—the secret room—has also been introduced. Nehal Chudasama, the third contestant announced for eviction last weekend, is currently staying there and is expected to re-enter the house this weekend.