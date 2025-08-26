The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house began right from the premiere, and influencer-entrepreneur Tanya Mittal quickly became one of the most talked-about contestants. From asserting her authority to boasting about her security detail, Tanya’s statements on the very first day have ignited strong reactions online, with many viewers branding her “egoistic” and even comparing her to Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela.

Tanya Mittal says she loves being called ‘Boss’

During a conversation with fellow contestant Kunickaa, who had requested Mridul to avoid addressing other female housemates as “ma’am,” Tanya cut in, saying, “Mujhe toh ma’am bolo, mujhe boss hi bolte hain sab log. I anyway don't like it that people are calling me by name.” She went on to share that even her family calls her “boss,” adding, “Girls don’t get respect easily, they have to take it by putting pressure. You have earned it in years, so I don’t want to get respect only when I turn 50. I want it now.”

Tanya boasts about her seciruty

Later, Tanya chatted with Ashnoor Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar, and Zeishaan Qadri, where she revealed she moves around with a team of security personnel. When Zeishaan teased that bodyguards are often the first to flee during trouble, Tanya confidently responded, “My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even saved police, and that’s why I ended up here. So my bodyguards are well-trained. I haven’t got any threats yet, but I can’t wait to get one and then keep security. This has been going on in my family for a long time; everyone had security. We have a habit of walking with security. We like having PSOs and staff.”

Tanya Mittal's chat with Pranit More

In another exchange with comedian Pranit More, Tanya expressed pride in staying authentic to her values and style despite the entertainment industry’s pressures. She said, “Ladkiyon ke liye yahan aana kaise asaan hota hai that you have to leave your culture behind but I am still wearing saree and coming here. Female actors have to do a lot of things, those types of scenes and wear those types of clothes. But I reached here without doing any of these things, so that’s an achievement for me.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More’s Indirect Dig At Samay Raina Goes Viral

Internet calls Tanya Mittal Urvashi Rautela 2.0

Tanya’s remarks did not go unnoticed, with netizens flooding social media with criticism. “Urvashi Rautela 2.0,” one user commented, while another called her “That one self-obsessed and egoistic girl.” Comments like “She is so delusional and full of herself,” “Total pick me behaviour,” and “The way she is putting other girls down just to shine is so annoying” dominated the threads. One frustrated viewer wrote, “Ghosh, this girl is getting on my nerves, and it’s just been a day,” while another bluntly said, “Narcissistic behaviour.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tanya doubled down on her extravagant lifestyle, revealing she travels with “four PSOs and two car convoys” at all times. She also shared that she brought “nine suitcases” into the Bigg Boss house and has no plans to compromise on luxury.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest season of Bigg Boss comes with the unique theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” which hands decision-making power to contestants. The premiere episode also delivered a twist when Farhana Bhatt, who was voted out, was placed in a secret room instead of being sent home.

Bigg Boss 19 is streaming daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm, with television telecasts airing on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.