Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Criticises Kunickaa Sadanand’s 'Below The Belt' Statements

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Criticises Kunickaa Sadanand’s 'Below The Belt' Statements

Bigg Boss 19: In the nomination task, Kunickaa Sadanand insulted Tanya Mittal, questioning her upbringing and mother's values.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood veteran Kunickaa Sadanand recently fired fellow housemate Tanya Mittal during a nomination task and even questioned her upbringing. Kunickaa even raised questions about Tanya's mother for not teaching her the right values.

Tanya was seen breaking down and was inconsolable post the insensitive remarks.

Now, in a recent video shared on social media, it looks like the tables have turned, and it was Tanya's turn to give it back to Kunickaa whilst in the nomination task. Tanya, who looked extremely disturbed and upset with Kunickaa, gave it back to her with a lot of grace.

She questioned Kunickaa over her dragging her mother into the game and questioning her upbringing. Tanya was also heard saying that the fact that she did not cross her line and insult Kunickaa or say anything to hurt her despite the insensitive remark Kunickaa passed about Tanya and her mother speaks volumes about her right and graceful upbringing.

Actor and BB 19 contestant Gaurav Saxena also slammed Kunickaa Sadanand for being extremely rigid and not having any kind of remorse or guilt on her face for hitting below the belt and crossing the line just for a mere task. In the recent episode, entrepreneur and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal was targeted by Kunickaa Sadanand, who hit Tanya below the belt. Tanya could not bear her mother's insult, was extremely inconsolable and broke down. All housemates except Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa were seen consoling a weeping Tanya, who seemed lost and anxious.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Kunickaa Sadanand Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
India
‘Will Be An Outstanding VP’: PM Modi, Prez Murmu, Kharge Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan; Reddy Concedes Defeat
‘Will Be An Outstanding VP’: PM Modi, Prez Murmu, Kharge Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan
India
BJP Alleges 15 INDIA MPs Cross-Voted In Vice President Polls As Congress Claims NDA's 'Moral, Political Defeat'
BJP Alleges 15 INDIA MPs Cross-Voted In Vice President Polls As Congress Claims NDA's 'Political Defeat'
World
Israeli Forces Carry Out Targeted Strike On Hamas Leaders At Qatar Headquarters
Israeli Forces Carry Out Targeted Strike On Hamas Leaders At Qatar Headquarters
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget