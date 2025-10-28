Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri Slammed For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur

The latest Bigg Boss 19 episode has stirred a storm online after contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were caught on the live feed making disparaging remarks about fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur’s appearance. The two were seen mocking Ashnoor’s weight, sparking outrage among fans who have called out the behaviour as body-shaming.

Tanya, Neelam and others mock Ashnoor’s appearance

During a candid conversation, Tanya was heard commenting that despite Ashnoor’s regular gym sessions, she had “still gained weight.” Neelam chimed in, saying she couldn’t understand how Ashnoor’s workouts hadn’t made a difference.

The discussion didn’t stop there. The two also criticised Ashnoor’s outfit from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, claiming it didn’t flatter her body type. Tanya went as far as to say the dress would have looked better on her or Neelam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi (@aditiiiiiik)

Tanya was then heard saying, “Fugge jaisa mooh lekar ghoom rahi hai (her face is like a balloon),” while Amaal added that she looked “like an egg.” Neelam commented, “Dadi lag rahi hai (she is looking like a grandmother),” and Shehbaaz was heard saying, “Itni exercise lagati hai, moti hi rehti hai (she exercises, but still looks fat).”

Fans react strongly online

The conversation has triggered widespread backlash on social media. Viewers of Bigg Boss 19 expressed anger over the contestants’ remarks, accusing Tanya and Neelam of resorting to body-shaming instead of playing the game with integrity.

One fan wrote, “Ise kehte h jab mukabala na kr pao toh burai krna start kr do (This happens when you can’t compete, so you start speaking ill of others).” Another commented, “Ashnoor is the most graceful there. She’s already insecure about her body, but she still walks with confidence. They’re just shaming her without any reason.”

Some also called out the hypocrisy of contestants who claim to be “influencers” or “feminists.” A user wrote, “So-called spiritual influencer and feminists. Kunika ji says I am a feminist — what is this? Other girls always body-shame Ashnoor and never take a stand. Salman bhai should address this.”

Many fans applauded Ashnoor for maintaining her composure despite the negativity. One user wrote, “She is the most mature girl I’ve seen in BB history. And these people, after spending years in the industry, still don’t have that maturity.”

Several fans have also criticised the show’s makers for not addressing the incident in the main episode. One viewer commented, “Body-shaming is not content. It’s a serious issue. Makers should take action against them. Shame on them for not showing this clip.”

More drama inside the house

This controversy adds to the mounting tension inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Just days ago, Tanya and Neelam had a fallout over Tanya’s growing friendship with fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt, which led to accusations of betrayal and a brief rift between the two.

As the season progresses, fans are now waiting to see whether host Salman Khan will address the matter during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with many urging the show’s makers to take a strong stance against body-shaming on national television.