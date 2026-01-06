Even weeks after the curtains came down on Bigg Boss 19, the buzz around the popular reality show refuses to fade. Following Gaurav Khanna’s victory last month, the makers had hosted a lavish success party in Mumbai. Now, several contestants are all set for another round of celebrations — this time overseas.

A group of Bigg Boss 19 contestants, including Ashnoor Kaur, winner Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Farrhana Bhatt and others, were spotted heading to Dubai for a special success bash hosted by one of the show’s sponsors.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Early morning paparazzi videos captured several familiar faces arriving at the Mumbai airport before flying out. Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar and Pranit More were among those seen navigating the terminal as they prepared to board their flight.

Soon after, Ashnoor Kaur took to Instagram to share a cheerful update from the airport, confirming her reunion with her closest allies from the show.

Ashnoor Kaur Shares Selfie With Her ‘Positive Gang’

Ashnoor posted a smiling selfie with Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More and Awez Darbar, calling them her “positive gang.” The picture also featured Gaurav’s wife Akanksha Chamola, Ashnoor’s mother Avneet Kaur, and Pranit’s brother Prayag More.

Captioning the post, Ashnoor wrote, “Half of our Positive gang. Major missing Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari.”

She followed it up with Instagram stories offering glimpses from the airport lounge. In one clip, Ashnoor and Pranit were seen enjoying a foot massage while waiting for the flight. Another post showed Ashnoor settling into her business class seat as she prepared to catch up on sleep. She wrote, “See you soon, Dubai.”

Ashnoor Reflects on Her Bigg Boss Journey

Meanwhile, Ashnoor recently spoke candidly about her experience on Bigg Boss 19 during an interview with Fariddon Shahryar. The actress revealed that after exiting the house, she realised several of her key moments never made it to the final edit.

“A lot of the things I did inside the house were chopped off during the edit. When I came out, and I asked mom ki ‘Ye dikhaya? Meri ye fight dikhayi?’ She was like, ‘When did this happen? This was not shown to us’,” Ashnoor said.

She further explained how the audience only saw one aspect of her journey.

“What actually happened is sirf ek track pakad ke mujhe ek insaan ke saath dikhaya jaa raha tha whereas I was taking stands, fighting with other people in the house on issues that I thought were worthy enough to fight for… Episode mein toh bhool hi jaao, wo live feed pe bhi nahi dikhaya gaya,” she added.

Despite the editing concerns, Ashnoor’s bond with her fellow contestants continues to remain strong, as evident from their Dubai getaway.