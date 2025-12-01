Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha Eliminated Before Finale, Shehnaaz Gill Calls Him 'Winner'

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha Eliminated Before Finale, Shehnaaz Gill Calls Him ‘Winner’

Shehbaz Badesha was evicted in a surprise double elimination on Bigg Boss 19, just days before the finale. His exit moved fans and housemates, while sister Shehnaaz Gill called him her ‘winner’.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Bigg Boss 19 inches toward its finale, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar brought an unexpected twist with a double elimination that stunned both housemates and fans. After Ashnoor Kaur’s departure, Shehbaz Badesha was announced as the second contestant to exit the house, a revelation made by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who joined host Salman Khan to promote the Marathi edition of the reality show.

Shehbaz Badesha bids farewell

Sunday’s episode unfolded with high tension as Salman and Riteish teased yet another surprise for the contestants. Before the eviction was revealed, Riteish asked housemates to guess who might be leaving. Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal named Shehbaz, while Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik believed Malti Chahar might be at risk. Moments later, Riteish confirmed that Shehbaz had received the lowest number of votes.

The announcement left several contestants visibly emotional, particularly Amaal. Salman then reassured Shehbaz that he had carved out his own identity on the show, saying he would now be recognised for who he is rather than simply as the brother of actor and Bigg Boss 13 alum Shehnaaz Gill. A visibly moved Shehbaz expressed that participating in Bigg Boss had been a long-standing dream and apologised for previously accusing the show’s team of bias.

Shehbaz entered the season as the first wildcard contestant and had earlier lost a public vote to Mridul Tiwari during the grand premiere.

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Shehbaz's eviction

The eviction triggered an emotional wave across social media, with many viewers expressing disappointment that Shehbaz left just days before the finale. His sister Shehnaaz Gill also took to Instagram to cheer him on, sharing goofy photos of the two.

“Well played @badeshashehbaz… U r the winner to me (love and heart emojis). Welcome back,” she wrote.

Fans echoed similar sentiments. One user commented, “You received the most respectful & positive sendoff,” while another said, “Amaal’s tears for Shehbaaz prove how deep their bond is.”

Many celebrated his contribution to the show, calling him “Baaz the true entertainer.” Several users penned heartfelt messages like, “You are winner for us Shehbaz Badesha as You brought so much light, happiness & laughter to this season… May You get lots of happiness & success in life always.”

Others recalled his emotional exit: “Shehbaz Badesha going out today broke me. He was smiling outside but crying inside… pure, genuine soul.” Another wrote, “In the past few weeks, a really positive bond has been visible between Shehbaz and Gaurav, love it! And the best part is, he left with a smile on his face. Well Played Shehbaz bhai.”

One fan summed up the mood, writing, “You proved yourself with your charm and warm presence. There wasn’t a single day when you didn’t entertain us. Well played #ShehbazBadesha. I wish you nothing but the most successful life.”

Bigg Boss 19 finale

Shehbaz’s exit comes right after Ashnoor Kaur’s eviction, which followed Salman Khan calling her out for striking Tanya Mittal during a task. With this being the final Weekend Ka Vaar of the season, all eyes are now on the grand finale scheduled for December 7. The episode will premiere on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors at 10:30 pm.

The top six competing for the trophy are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Shehbaz Badesha Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 19
