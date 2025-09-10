Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Mridul Tiwari Nearly Come To Blows After Ugly Spat

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Mridul Tiwari Nearly Come To Blows After Ugly Spat

A fiery spat breaks out between Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari in Bigg Boss 19, with housemates stepping in to stop the heated exchange from spiraling into a physical fight.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
Bigg Boss 19: It’s been less than three weeks since Bigg Boss 19 went on air, and the drama inside the house is already reaching boiling point. The latest promo teases a fiery showdown between Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari, with tempers spiraling out of control.

Fight between Shehbaz and Mridul

In the clip shared on Instagram, Shehbaz is seen confronting Mridul, saying that everyone was joking around. To this, Mridul sharply replies that “there is a limit” to such jokes.

Shehbaz, who is singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, insists he has only been joking with Mridul. But the latter retorts that he should’ve spoken up if he wasn’t okay with it. Things escalate quickly, and the two almost come to blows before fellow housemates Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Abhishek Bajaj, and Baseer Ali step in to cool down the situation.

 
 
 
 
 
Contestants creating buzz this season

This season’s line-up includes Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Amaal Mallik’s protective side for Tanya Mittal

In the previous episode, it was Tanya Mittal’s emotional outburst that grabbed attention. While several contestants supported her, it was Amaal Mallik’s unflinching stand for his “good friend” Tanya that left the strongest impact.

Amaal’s firm words and actions surprised many in the house, and Tanya herself appeared touched by his support. His softer side also came through as he gently comforted her after defending her, asking her not to stress.

Their camaraderie deepened when Tanya told Amaal that while she could handle attacks aimed at her, she found it upsetting whenever someone targeted him.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mridul Tiwari Bigg Boss 19
