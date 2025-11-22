Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Amaal Mallik & Shehbaz Badesha For 'Disrespect'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Amaal Mallik & Shehbaz Badesha For ‘Disrespect’

Salman Khan takes Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha to task on Bigg Boss 19, calling out disrespectful behaviour, over-possessiveness and their claims that the show is biased in a fiery Weekend Ka Vaar promo.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The latest week of Bigg Boss 19 brought a mix of warmth and chaos as contestants reunited with their family members, offering a brief emotional breather inside the house. But the calm didn’t last long—Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is here, and the new promo makes it clear that the host isn’t holding back.

Salman Khan slams Amaal Mallik over behaviour

The teaser opens with Salman taking direct aim at Amaal Mallik’s conduct, especially his exchanges with Malti Chahar and his pattern of speaking about contestants behind their backs. Calling him out, Salman says, “Amaal, your behaviour towards Malti Chahar is extremely disrespectful. Amaal strong logon se takrayega nahi, bas unke peeth peeche unki burai karega. Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More aur Farrhana Bhatt ko aapne kabhi head-on face nahi kiya.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

When Amaal tries to counter with, “Aisa nahi ho sakta,” Salman immediately shuts him down. The host adds sternly, “Sunna hai toh suno, nahi toh main chup baith jaata hoon. Aur kai baar aapke pange ho jaate hain aapke ek dost ki wajah se — Shehbaz. Shehbaz, you have not realised yet how possessive you have become regarding Amaal. Since the day you have entered the house, you have been a chamcha.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Craze Bollywood (@craze_bollywood9)

Shehbaz also pulled up for ‘possessiveness’

Salman doesn’t stop at Amaal. He turns to Shehbaz, highlighting his overprotective behaviour and blind support. The clip makes it evident that the host believes their dynamic is complicating matters inside the house.

Accusations of bias don’t sit well with Salman

The highlight of the promo comes when Salman addresses their claims that the show has been biased. Visibly displeased, he says, “Jo hungama aap dono ne kiya tha ki Bigg Boss unfair hain, agar main yahan hota, main mukhya dwaar khulwa deta aur option bhi nahi deta.”

His response leaves both Amaal and Shehbaz visibly taken aback, teasing a dramatic and tense Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amaal Mallik Salman Khan Shehbaz Bigg Boss 19
Read more
