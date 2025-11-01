Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Exposes Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri’s Body-Shaming Remarks On Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Exposes Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri’s Body-Shaming Remarks On Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan confronts Tanya Mittal & Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur, leaving her shocked and emotional.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Housemate Ashnoor Kaur will be left gobsmacked in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, after a shocking revelation by host Salman Khan exposed contestant Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri’s alleged body-shaming remarks.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Ashnoor ke baare mein discuss karna pada Tanya aur Neelam ko mehenga! Salman ne li Weekend Ka Vaar par unki class.”

During the weekend episode, Salman confronted housemates Tanya and Neelam about their comments on Ashnoor’s appearance.

When asked for her opinion on how Ashnoor is looking, Neelam said, “She is looking good,” while Tanya added, “She looks like a princess.”

However, Salman quickly interjected, revealing the real story.

“Really? Neelam, you’re proud of your gossip. Why don’t you say it now? Tanya, you said she looks like an elephant, a dinosaur, fat and ugly,” Salman said, leaving Ashnoor stunned.

He added: “Who gave you the right to say all this?”

Visibly taken aback, Ashnoor responded firmly, “Wow, Tanya… shame on you.”

In the upcoming episode, Salman will also school Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor.

In a promo video, which begins with Salman talking to Abhishek and Ashnoor over breaking house rules despite repeated warnings.

Salman said: “Abhishek, Ashnoor. The rule break was a mess. Continuing even after three warnings and then saying we completed our conversation and now the entire country is curious to know what did you both talk about?”

Abhishek tried to defend himself, saying: “We didn’t talk about anything.”

Salman then responded sharply: “Aha! Your reaction was, I am like this. This is the biggest strength of my life. This is strength. So what would be your weakness? Because of you two. One will leave the house.”

The entire house was nominated following a rule break by Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur, who were caught whispering. Bigg Boss had asked the housemates to unanimously decide whether only Abhishek and Ashnoor should face nomination.

When the votes ended in a tie, Bigg Boss handed over the final decision to Mridul. He decided that the two should not be the only ones nominated, which led to the entire house being put up for eviction as punishment.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashnoor Kaur Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Abhishek Bajaj Neelam Giri Bigg Boss 19 Nominations
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
World
'She’s Not A Christian And Has No Plans To Convert': JD Vance Hits Back At Critics Over Wife’s Faith
'She’s Not A Christian And Has No Plans To Convert': JD Vance Hits Back At Critics Over Wife’s Faith
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget