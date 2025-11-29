Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Defends Gaurav Khanna’s Strategy After Actor Wins Ticket To Finale

Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the dark horse of Bigg Boss 19. After winning the crucial Ticket to Finale task this week, the actor not only secured his place as the first finalist but also earned unexpected praise from host Salman Khan, despite housemates labelling him as someone who has been “playing on the back foot.”

Contestants Question Gaurav’s “Dual Personality”

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan quizzes the house about their perception of Gaurav’s reserved behaviour even after 14 weeks on the show. Tanya was the first to speak up, claiming, “I can see his dual personality.” Amaal echoed similar sentiments and said that Gaurav has been “very calculative” since day one.

Adding to that, Farrhana remarked that the actor’s constant effort to maintain cordial ties with everyone reflects a safe approach. Even his close friend Pranit More didn’t hold back, stating, “He’s still playing on the back foot.”

Salman Praises Gaurav’s Consistency: “Hats off, brother”

Contrary to the contestants’ opinions, Salman Khan applauded Gaurav for his sustained and balanced gameplay. The superstar said,“Since day one, he has been playing the same game, so now it’s his game. Agar yeh inki personality hai toh main daad dena chahunga, and agar yeh game hai, toh hats off brother.”



Gaurav was visibly relieved and delighted by the appreciation.

Following his Ticket to Finale win, even his friends questioned his tactics. Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More discussed how Gaurav’s smart decision put them in a difficult position with other contestants while he managed to remain on good terms with everyone.

Last Weekend Ka Vaar of the Season as Finale Nears

This Weekend Ka Vaar will also feature a special reunion between Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, reigniting buzz around their evergreen chemistry. Fans online are already demanding a sequel to Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The Bigg Boss 19 finale is scheduled for December 7, with the show streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.