Rohan Mehra Slams Amaal Mallik And Shehbaz Badesha Over Comments On Ashnoor Kaur

Season 19 of Bigg Boss is living up to its reputation with daily controversies, heated exchanges, and plenty of drama. Among those drawing attention is music composer Amaal Mallik, whose comments inside the house have sparked criticism from both fans and celebrities. After Gauahar Khan earlier called him out for taking a dig at Awez Darbar, the spotlight is now on him again — this time for remarks aimed at actress Ashnoor Kaur.

What went down in Bigg Boss 19 house

In the latest nominations task, contestants were split into two groups led by comedian Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha. Both teams were asked to give live commentary on fellow housemates, with entertainment value deciding who would be safe from elimination.

During the task, Amaal and Shehbaz targeted Ashnoor Kaur’s bond with Abhishek Bajaj. They were heard saying, “Yeh dono nakli pyaare waale log. Iss ladke ko toh pata hi nahi hai ki yeh usko use kar rahi hai.” Shehbaz further added, “Main toh karungi tujhe use, abhi aage aage dekh tere saath hota hai kya kya. Mera mann mein toh yahi chal raha hai ki tujhe khaa jaaun aur bahar bhejdun.”

Amaal chimed in with, “Use and abuse.” He also mocked Ashnoor, saying, “Mujhe kuch samajh nahi aata, main gadhi hoon. Salman sir ke saamne bhi main gadhi banne ka natak kar rahi thi.”

From the secret room, Nehal Chudasama also weighed in, remarking, “Ashnoor ko nikalo ghar se. Uske paas aur koi kaam nahi hai, kisi ki biwi banne ke alawa.”

Rohan Mehra’s reaction

Ashnoor’s on-screen brother from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actor Rohan Mehra, expressed his anger over the incident. Sharing a clip from the episode, he wrote, “My blood boils seeing people talk about my sister @ashnoorkaur03. She’s so sensible, kind-hearted and respectful to everyone but they don’t deserve that respect. This is a game show, so Ashnoor — buckle up, confront them & show them their place. I truly wish I was there with you🤍.”

Rohan and Ashnoor, who played siblings on-screen, have continued to share a brother-sister bond off-screen as well.

Fans rally behind Ashnoor Kaur

Viewers echoed Rohan’s frustration, calling out the derogatory remarks. One user commented, “Shows their class only. Hope you come there as a guest someday & give them a dose.” Another added, “Please do this on a bigger level. They are literally assassinating her character at this point, and she seems a little lost, too.” A third said, “Let the world see how cheap, arrogant, mannerless and inhuman they are.”

The current scenario in Bigg Boss 19 house

At the end of the task, Nehal declared Shehbaz’s team the winner, citing her friendship with teammates Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt. This decision placed Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Mridul Tiwari on the nomination list.

Meanwhile, Nehal — who had received the fewest votes last weekend — was sent to the secret room instead of being evicted. She is expected to return during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors and is streaming on JioCinema.