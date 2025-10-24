The Bigg Boss 19 house is set to echo with laughter in the upcoming episode as contestant Pranit More takes center stage with his signature wit, delivering hilarious one-liners aimed at Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badeshah. His comic timing and playful jabs promise to bring much-needed humour and lightheartedness to the high-tension atmosphere inside the house.

A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned:“Pranit is back with his comedy show, ab ghar mein hoga laughter ka overflow!”

Gaurav Khanna Introduces Pranit’s Comedy Show

The segment begins with Gaurav Khanna introducing Pranit as, “Ladies and gentlemen, Pranit More…”, setting the stage for his humorous act. Pranit quickly dives into the house dynamics with a series of witty observations and comical digs that leave the contestants in splits.

Hilarious Jabs at Farrhana, Shehbaz, and Kunickaa

Taking a playful dig at Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit quips,“Farrhana respects you while humiliating you. You're a disgusting woman, Kunika-ji.”

He continues his banter by teasing Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badeshah, saying,“Once Ashnoor said, Mridul is a kid. Ashnoor calling someone a kid is like Shehbaz giving fitness tips to someone.”

Pranit further mocks Shehbaz’s selective hearing habits, joking,“One thing about Shehbaz is that if you tell him something, he doesn't listen. But if you call him Mr. Salman, he listens — until the nomination is announced. As soon as Amal saved him, he said, ‘Farhana, you'll go’.”

The light-hearted roasting left the housemates laughing uncontrollably.

Kunickaa vs Farrhana: A Comedic Take

Pranit also poked fun at the recent fight between Kunickaa Sadanand and Farrhana Bhatt, saying,“Farhana said she dances to your tunes. Kunika-ji brought in her own statement — she said she dances to the tunes of Tabla. Tak dhina dhin! And then Neelam’s asking, ‘How did you call me?’ Tak dhina dhin!”

Current Contestants and Show Update

The current lineup of Bigg Boss 19 includes Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Last week, there were no evictions due to Diwali celebrations. The last contestant to be evicted was Zeishan Quadri.

About Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the reality show has completed eighteen television seasons and three OTT seasons. The current season airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV, continuing to be one of India’s most-watched reality shows.