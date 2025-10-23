Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Threatens Tanya Mittal Over Broken Friendship With Farrhana Bhatt

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Threatens Tanya Mittal Over Broken Friendship With Farrhana Bhatt

In "Bigg Boss 19," Nehal Chudasama threatens Tanya Mittal, blaming her for the fallout with Farrhana Bhatt.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Drama heats up in the “Bigg Boss 19” house as housemate Nehal Chudasama openly threatens to make Tanya Mittal’s stay difficult, blaming her for the fallout of her friendship with Farrhana Bhatt. The tension was captured in a new promo shared by the channel on Instagram.

Nehal Stands Firm With Farrhana

In the promo, Nehal approached Kunickaa Sadanand in front of Farrhana and said:“Kunickaa ji, did I not say that I will be friends with others until I see this negative energy in others? I will still be friends with her.”

Farrhana responded,“No, no, no. I had asked you directly. You said, yes, I said it in this context. You have accepted it.”

Nehal emphasised that she has always stood by Farrhana:“The whole house is a witness to this. I have always taken a stand for Farrhana.”

Farrhana Opens Up About the Issue

Farrhana expressed her frustration, saying:“If someone says negative energy in front of you and you don't break that person's face and until he doesn't come on me, there is no problem for me. That is a problem for me.”

Nehal continued defending Farrhana in front of everyone, asserting:“And listen, I will still defend Farrhana Bhatt because I have been true to my friendship. If you want to trust Tanya Mittal and Malti, then do it.”

Farrhana clarified that her perspective has changed:“I have seen everything. I have seen what was happening and what was not happening.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Nehal Confronts Tanya Mittal

In a dramatic declaration, Nehal stated:“You have broken my friendship, Tanya Mittal. I will not let you live in this house peacefully. These are my words — mark Nehal Chudasama’s words.”

The promo was captioned:“Aakhir kiski wajah se tooti Farhana aur Nehal ki dosti? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @jiohotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.”

 

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Farhana Bhatt Nehal Chudasama
Read more
