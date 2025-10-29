Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Gets Emotional After Kunickaa, Farrhana's Refusal To Work

Bigg Boss 19: The tension inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has reached breaking point, as emotions, conflicts, and alliances continue to shift dramatically. What began as light banter and playful disagreements has now spiralled into intense confrontations and emotional breakdowns. The latest episode saw contestant Mridul breaking down in front of his housemates, sharing his feelings of exhaustion and helplessness.

Mridul breaks down during emotional moment

In recent days, the housemates have been struggling to balance household chores and leadership tasks, causing friction among them. With Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur facing flak for task errors and growing doubts about Mridul’s captaincy, tempers have been running high.

In the latest promo, an overwhelmed Mridul is seen fighting back tears as he pours his heart out to the group. “Arey itna kamzor kar diya hain 2–3 dino mei inhone, main subah uthta hoon na, poora garden saaf karke aata hoon, poora bedroom saaf karta hoon, kooda badalta hoon, koi kehta hai aata laga de, aata lagata hoon, bartan karde bartan dhul ke de raha hoon, sabse request kar raha hoon. Main toh bhavuk hota hoon apne inn laundon ke vajah se,” he said, explaining how he felt emotionally drained after giving his all to his team.

His heartfelt confession left several contestants teary-eyed, though not everyone appeared moved — some maintained silence, while others exchanged uneasy glances, hinting at growing divisions in the house.

Abhishek Bajaj defends Mridul, targets Farrhana

While Mridul struggled to compose himself, Abhishek Bajaj stepped forward and told Farhanna, “Teri captaincy mein ek baar bhi usne chu kari hai.”

His remark, directed at Farrhana, implied that Mridul did every duty during her tenure as captain. Though intended to support Mridul, Abhishek’s comment instantly reignited tensions, with Farrhana choosing to remain silent rather than respond. Her quiet defiance only added to the already charged atmosphere.

Mridul, still emotional, later confided in Kunickaa, seeking understanding and validation for his efforts as captain.

Heated exchange and rising tempers

The calm didn’t last long. Farrhana eventually broke her silence but stood her ground, saying she didn’t owe anyone an explanation. Her firm response didn’t sit well with others. Pranit, visibly agitated, asked her, “Tujhe koi emotional feeling nahi hoti kya?”

Meanwhile, a tearful Mridul once again opened up about how his leadership was being undermined. “Captaincy mili uska naam ye rakh diya gaya hain ki kamzor insaan ko dedi gayi, main madam (Kunickaa) ke bhi haath jod raha hoon ki itna karlein,” he said, voicing his frustration over being dismissed as a “weak” captain.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 continues to serve up high-voltage drama and emotional showdowns. Viewers can stream new episodes daily at 9 PM on Hotstar, with the television broadcast airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.