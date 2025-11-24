Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted, Fans Say, 'She Was Better Than Ashnoor And Malti'

As Bigg Boss 19 inches toward its finale, the competition is getting tighter—and emotions sharper. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, actor Kunickaa Sadanand was eliminated after securing the lowest number of votes, just a fortnight before the finale. Her departure, however, has triggered an outpouring of support on social media, with many viewers insisting she deserved to stay longer.

Salman Khan praises Kunickaa

During the eviction segment, Salman Khan revealed the bottom four contestants of the week: Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Kunickaa. Ultimately, Kunickaa received the least votes and exited the reality show. Before she walked out, Salman acknowledged her contribution to the season, telling her, “Kunickaa, too good yaar, well played, well done. Aapke bina yeh season adhura hota (this season would have been incomplete without you).”

Her exit left several housemates, including Farrhana and Tanya Mittal, visibly emotional. Online, fans expressed disappointment, arguing that Kunickaa offered more to the show than several contestants still competing.

Netizens react to Kunickaa's eviction

Reactions poured in across platforms, with one viewer writing, “She was better than Ashnoor and Malti.” Another fan insisted, “She deserved Top 5.” A third comment read, “She contributed more to the game than Shehbaz Badesha, Malti and Ashnoor.” Praise also followed for her impactful presence, with a user noting, “WELL PLAYED, Kunickaa ji! One of the BEST senior contestants in Bigg Boss history. This season would’ve been incomplete without you.”

Her journey inside the Bigg Boss house

Kunickaa entered the Bigg Boss house with a strong personality and quickly made her mark. She took charge as the unofficial captain in the show’s first week—running the house even before the role was formally assigned to her. When the official captaincy eventually came her way, she surprised many by stepping down from the position within three days.

Known for taking clear stands during conflicts, she earned frequent appreciation from Salman. But Kunickaa didn’t just bring intensity to the game; viewers also saw her playful, emotional, and vulnerable sides, which helped her build a loyal fanbase.

Despite facing multiple nominations, she consistently escaped eviction until this week’s elimination cut her journey short. Her bond with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, along with her clashes with Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, and Farrhana Bhatt, provided some of the season’s standout moments.