Bigg Boss 19: The usually volatile atmosphere inside Bigg Boss 19 briefly transformed into a heartwarming celebration as the contestants’ families stepped inside the house, bringing an unexpected wave of warmth and emotion.

Kunickaa Sadanand meets her granddaughters

A clip shared by the show’s official channel captured one of the most moving reunions of the season: veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand bursting into tears after being surprised by her granddaughters. The teens sprinted towards their grandmother, who had been asked to remain frozen as part of a task. The moment Bigg Boss lifted the restriction, Kunickaa wrapped them in a tight embrace, overcome with joy.

The emotional streak continued in the episode aired on November 17, when her son Ayaan Lall entered the house. During a quiet conversation with fellow contestant Pranit More, Ayaan opened up about watching his mother on the show for the first time.

He confessed that the sight left him deeply moved, adding, “he was extremely overwhelmed because it made him realise how deeply he loved her. He added that he cannot ever imagine even the thought of losing her.”

Ayaan talks about her mother

Later, sitting with his mother after weeks of separation, Ayaan reassured Kunickaa to stay strong and not get disheartened. He also revealed how her appearance on the show had unexpectedly changed things for him outside.

According to Ayaan, people had begun recognising him as “Kunickaa’s son,” and even his brief 15-minute moment on stage with Salman Khan had “changed his life for the good.”