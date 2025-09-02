Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Tops Pay List With ₹17.5 Lakh Weekly, Amaal Mallik Close Behind

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 is already creating a stir just days into its latest season, and this time, it’s not just the drama in the house grabbing eyeballs but also the jaw-dropping paychecks of its contestants. As the show nears its 10-day mark, speculation over contestant fees has only intensified.

Gaurav Khanna becomes one of Bigg Boss’ highest-paid contestants

As previously reported, television star Gaurav Khanna is currently the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19, reportedly raking in a massive Rs 17.5 lakh per week. According to Screen, the Anupamaa actor’s per-day fee stands at Rs 2.5 lakh, making him one of the most expensive names in the history of the franchise.

That’s not all, Khanna has reportedly secured a future project with either Star or Colors post his stint on the show. Interestingly, he was also one of the last contestants to be signed for this season. With this paycheck, Gaurav ranks sixth among the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history. For context, Hollywood star Pamela Anderson still holds the record, pocketing Rs 2.5 crore for just three days during her appearance, while actor Karanveer Bohra reportedly earned Rs 20 lakh per week during season 12.

Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar also bagging big bucks

Music composer Amaal Mallik isn’t far behind, reportedly charging Rs 8.75 lakh a week, with his per-day fee pegged at Rs 1.25 lakh. Meanwhile, influencer-choreographer Awez Darbar and actress Ashnoor Kaur are said to be earning Rs 6 lakh a week each. At the other end of the spectrum, Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari are reportedly among the lowest-paid contestants this season.

House divides into groups as drama intensifies

Just over a week into the season, the Bigg Boss 19 house has already split into multiple factions. One group includes Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Farrhana Bhatt, and Mridul Tiwari. Another faction has Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, and Ashnoor Kaur. A third alliance features Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More.

Interestingly, Ashnoor Kaur and international contestant Natalia Stanoszek have chosen to remain neutral so far.

Major spats and early twists

The show has already delivered its share of chaos, including a dramatic fight between Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali, which escalated to the point of damaging each other’s belongings. In one shocking moment, Baseer tossed Farrhana’s mattress into the pool.

Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand lost her immunity after being disqualified from the captaincy task, and Ashnoor Kaur snagged the immunity title in her place.