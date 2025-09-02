Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Tops Pay List With ₹17.5 Lakh Weekly, Amaal Mallik Close Behind

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Tops Pay List With ₹17.5 Lakh Weekly, Amaal Mallik Close Behind

Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the highest-paid Bigg Boss 19 contestant, earning ₹17.5 lakh per week, followed by Amaal Mallik. Reports also reveal pay scales of other housemates as drama heats up.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 is already creating a stir just days into its latest season, and this time, it’s not just the drama in the house grabbing eyeballs but also the jaw-dropping paychecks of its contestants. As the show nears its 10-day mark, speculation over contestant fees has only intensified.

Gaurav Khanna becomes one of Bigg Boss’ highest-paid contestants

As previously reported, television star Gaurav Khanna is currently the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19, reportedly raking in a massive Rs 17.5 lakh per week. According to Screen, the Anupamaa actor’s per-day fee stands at Rs 2.5 lakh, making him one of the most expensive names in the history of the franchise.

That’s not all, Khanna has reportedly secured a future project with either Star or Colors post his stint on the show. Interestingly, he was also one of the last contestants to be signed for this season. With this paycheck, Gaurav ranks sixth among the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history. For context, Hollywood star Pamela Anderson still holds the record, pocketing Rs 2.5 crore for just three days during her appearance, while actor Karanveer Bohra reportedly earned Rs 20 lakh per week during season 12.

Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar also bagging big bucks

Music composer Amaal Mallik isn’t far behind, reportedly charging Rs 8.75 lakh a week, with his per-day fee pegged at Rs 1.25 lakh. Meanwhile, influencer-choreographer Awez Darbar and actress Ashnoor Kaur are said to be earning Rs 6 lakh a week each. At the other end of the spectrum, Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari are reportedly among the lowest-paid contestants this season.

House divides into groups as drama intensifies

Just over a week into the season, the Bigg Boss 19 house has already split into multiple factions. One group includes Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Farrhana Bhatt, and Mridul Tiwari. Another faction has Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, and Ashnoor Kaur. A third alliance features Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More.

Interestingly, Ashnoor Kaur and international contestant Natalia Stanoszek have chosen to remain neutral so far.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Kunickaa Sadanand ‘Flop Actress’, Drags Her Children Into Spat

Major spats and early twists

The show has already delivered its share of chaos, including a dramatic fight between Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali, which escalated to the point of damaging each other’s belongings. In one shocking moment, Baseer tossed Farrhana’s mattress into the pool.

Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand lost her immunity after being disqualified from the captaincy task, and Ashnoor Kaur snagged the immunity title in her place.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Khanna Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19 BB19
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued
Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued
Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Firoz H. Naqvi
Firoz H. NaqviFiroz H. Naqvi
OPINION | GST On Sweets & Namkeen: Why It’s Time For Rationalisation
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget