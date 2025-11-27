Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s Finale Ticket Triggers Fiery Spat With Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur

Mumbai: After Gaurav Khanna won the ticket-to-finale task, he, Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur found themselves caught in a sharp exchange, raising questions about their equations going forward.

A new promo was shared by the makers on Instagram and was captioned: “Gaurav ke saath hua Pranit aur Ashnoor ka jhagda, kya ab bigad jaayega inka rishta?”

The promo began with Ashnoor remarking that “the realities of people are seen in such tasks,” hinting at shifting dynamics and hidden tensions. Her comment set the tone for what followed.

The argument escalated when Pranit confronted Gaurav for “playing safe.” Gaurav shot back, “Even if I’m playing safe, what’s my problem in that?” Pranit pushed further, questioning why Gaurav was scared of other housemates.

Defending himself, Gaurav retorted, “They made you fall in the task, and now you’re coming after me. You have no right to do that, bro.” Pranit, unfazed, taunted him by saying he was behaving “like a mother-in-law,” turning every statement into a tit-for-tat reaction.

As the disagreement deepened, Gaurav accused both Pranit and Ashnoor of teaming up against him.

Pranit repeatedly asked him to calm down, saying, “Why are you getting so hyper, bro?”

With Kunickaa Sadanand’s eviction in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, the show is now left with Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badeshah, Malti Chahar, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik competing for the trophy.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

