Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Fatherhood Plans, Shares Wife Akanksha’s Take

Actor Gaurav Khanna, currently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, offered fans a rare glimpse into his personal life. In a candid conversation inside the house, he spoke about his marriage with Akanksha Chamola and revealed his desire to embrace fatherhood—though his wife isn’t on the same page just yet.

Gaurav Khanna Expresses Desire to Have Kids

During a heartfelt chat with YouTuber Mridul Tiwari in the garden area, Gaurav opened up about his married life. When asked about fatherhood, he said, "We will complete 9 years in November."

On being asked if he has children, Gaurav replied, "No, my wife doesn't want. I want, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega (Will have to agree. If you've loved, you'll have to see it through)."

Backing His Wife’s Decision

The Anupamaa actor went on to explain that he respects Akanksha’s concerns. "Her thinking is also valid. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go for work the entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don't want anyone else to take care of them. I had told her that I want, but I understood when she explained."

Mridul then suggested that situations change with time, to which Gaurav responded, “Yes, of course, we will see then. Never say never."

More About Gaurav and Akanksha

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola, who tied the knot in 2015, first met at an audition. For Gaurav, it was love at first sight, and he initiated their first conversation by pretending to be new to the industry.

Before Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav also showcased his culinary skills on Celebrity MasterChef India, where he emerged as the winner of Season 1.