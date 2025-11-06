Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Loses His Cool After Tanya, Farrhana, Neelam Mock Him

In the latest Bigg Boss 19 promo, Gaurav Khanna loses his cool after Tanya, Farrhana, and Neelam mock him during the captaincy task. Fans hail his fiery comeback, calling it his “winner era.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, who has been striving for weeks to earn the captaincy title inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, once again faces disappointment in the latest promo. Despite repeatedly coming close to victory, luck doesn’t seem to favour him, and this time, the betrayal during the task triggers an intense emotional outburst.

Gaurav breaks down after being mocked

The new promo opens with Tanya Mittal remarking, “Shehbaz did very wrong with Gaurav.” Moments later, Tanya and Neelam Giri are seen teasing him by dancing and singing, “GK kya karega, what will GK do?” — mocking his repeated losses. Visibly upset, Gaurav fires back, saying, “No matter how much they clap, I will still stay in this show and you all will also see.”

Farrhana Bhatt soon joins the confrontation, asking provocatively, “Kaun ho aap? (Who are you)?” To which Gaurav furiously responds, “I will now show you the power of television.” Farrhana retorts, “See what has happened with TV's superstar,” prompting Gaurav to assert, “Main hoon TV ka superstar aur yahan ka (I am the superstar of TV and of Bigg Boss too).”

 
 
 
 
 
When Farrhana further calls him “darpok,” Gaurav hits back with, “Finale main khadi hoke taali bajayegi mere liye dekhna. Tu pehchani jaayegi ki tu mere season main aayi thi (You'll stand and clap for me in the finale. You'll be known for being a contestant on my season).”

Fans cheer Gaurav’s bold response

Fans quickly flooded social media with praise for Gaurav’s fiery comeback. One user wrote, “GK's each and every word is true in this video. This season will be known as GK's season.” Another commented, “GK is on fire,” while others declared, “GK in his winner era,” and “Finally the lion roars.” Some even called it “GK’s Siddharth moment.”

Shifting equations inside the house

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw no eliminations after Pranit More’s unexpected exit due to health reasons. Contestants Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, and Farrhana Bhatt now face this week’s eviction risk. While Salman Khan confirmed Pranit’s temporary departure, reports suggest he might return post-recovery.

With Pranit gone, the house dynamics have changed significantly. A new alliance appears to be forming between Farrhana, Tanya, Kunickaa, and Neelam — even as Tanya continues to face isolation following last week’s heated confrontations.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:39 PM (IST)
Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal BB19 Farrhana
