Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Faces Backlash After Fight With Zeishaan Quadri Over Food

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, known for his popular role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, has already made waves in the Bigg Boss 19 house. The actor, who entered the show as one of the biggest celebrity contestants this season, recently got into a fiery altercation with writer-actor Zeishaan Quadri over food portions, sparking drama and turning several housemates against him.

Gaurav and Zeishaan’s clash

In the promo video, Zeishaan accused Gaurav of finishing lentils meant for seven contestants, leaving others without food. Gaurav, visibly annoyed, responded, “In just one serving, I ate lentils made for 7 people?” Zeishaan then told fellow contestants that Gaurav had allegedly gone back for multiple servings because he liked the taste. “Sabse bada jahil hai Gaurav,” Zeishaan said, openly calling him “the biggest illiterate.”

As tensions flared, other housemates, including Amaal Mallik, sided against Gaurav. Sitting on the sofa, arms stretched across it, Gaurav’s relaxed posture drew further criticism. “We can see zero concerns from you, just look at the way you are sitting,” Baseer remarked. Unfazed, Gaurav shot back, “You think I took it? Go nominate me.”

Audience divided over Gaurav’s attitude

The altercation quickly made Gaurav a trending topic online, with some fans claiming he is trying to mimic Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s fiery persona. Comments poured in like, “Showing attitude like Sidharth Shukla,” and “Sidharth’s cheap copy–Gaurav Khanna.” Others defended him, saying his anger “suits him” and that housemates are “unnecessarily targeting him.”

Bigg Boss 19 nominations

The drama unfolded during the season’s first nominations, which saw seven contestants on the chopping block: Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More. Meanwhile, Farhana Bhatt, evicted by housemates for her rude behavior, continues to watch the house from a secret room.

Bigg Boss 19 airs daily at 10 pm on JioCinema and 10:30 pm on Colors TV, with Salman Khan set to reveal the first eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.