Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Ranks Housemates, Clashes With Ashnoor Kaur Over 'Hypocrisy' Remark

In Bigg Boss 19, captain Farrhana ranks housemates, sparking conflict. Her comments on Gaurav and Mridul are mild, but calling Ashnoor "hypocrite" ignites a fierce argument.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house continues to intensify. In the upcoming episode of the Salman Khan–hosted reality show, contestants Ashnoor Kaur and Farrhana Bhatt will be seen engaging in a fiery verbal spat after a task takes an unexpected turn.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram teases the conflict, hinting at fresh tensions brewing in the house.

Ashnoor Kaur and Farrhana Bhatt's Clash 

In the promo, the voice of Bigg Boss is heard addressing the housemates in the Assembly room: “Ghar ki captain Farrhana ko show ke prati gharwalon ki layakta ko rank karna hai” (The house captain, Farrhana, has to rank the housemates’ capability towards the show).

As captain, Farrhana shared her views one by one.

Farrhana’s Remarks on Housemates

Speaking about Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana said: “GK apne words ko zubaan pe laayiye jo bhi aap sochte ho” (GK, bring your thoughts to words, whatever you feel).

On Mridul, she commented: “Mridul inka is ghar mein maksad hai kuch kiye bager hi aage badhna” (Mridul’s purpose in this house is to move ahead without doing anything).

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Clash Between Farrhana and Ashnoor

When it came to Ashnoor Kaur, the atmosphere heated up quickly. Farrhana remarked: “Ashnoor you are the most hypocrite” (Ashnoor, you are the most hypocritical).

Ashnoor was quick to hit back: “Hypocrisy level aapka hai mera nahi” (The hypocrisy level is yours, not mine).

Farrhana then dragged upbringing into the argument, saying: “Woh meri parvarish nahi hai aapki tarah” (That’s not my upbringing, it’s yours).

An angry Ashnoor warned her not to cross the line: “Parvarish pe toh jao hi mat” (Don’t even start on upbringing).

Not backing down, Farrhana further called Ashnoor “fake,” to which Ashnoor firmly replied: “Mujhe pata hai main fake nahi hoon and I stand by it” (I know I’m not fake, and I stand by it).

What’s Next in the House?

The promo was shared with the caption: “Captain Farrhana kar rahi hai gharwaalon ko rank, kya ab isse ghar mein shuru hogi koi nayi conflict? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

 

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Ashnoor Kaur Bigg Boss 19 Farrhana Bhatt
