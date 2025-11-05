Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Farrhana Bhatt’s Family Sues Amaal Mallik’s Aunt Over ‘Terrorist’ Remark; Demands ₹1Cr Damages

Farrhana Bhatt’s family has sent a legal notice to Amaal Mallik’s aunt Roshan Garry Bhinder for allegedly calling her a “terrorist” in an interview, demanding a public apology and ₹1 crore in damages.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The off-screen drama surrounding Bigg Boss 19 seems to be matching the intensity of the on-screen chaos. Singer Amaal Mallik and influencer Farrhana Bhatt, who are currently part of Salman Khan’s popular reality show, have found themselves at the centre of a controversy involving Amaal’s aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder. Remarks made by Roshan outside the show have reportedly prompted Farrhana’s family to take legal action.

Farrhana Bhatt’s family issues legal notice

On Wednesday, Farrhana’s family announced via social media that they had sent a formal legal notice to Roshan over her “defamatory remarks.” Their post read, “Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarrhanaBhatt.”

A note shared by her lawyer mentioned that Farrhana’s family was “deeply distressed” by Roshan’s statements. The notice, addressed to Roshan, the YouTube channel Fifafooz, and YouTube India, accuses them of defamation after Roshan allegedly referred to Farrhana as a “terrorist” during an interview.

The statement further said, “The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by the other side. The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and ₹1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused.” Copies of the legal notice have also been sent to the National Commission for Women and the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission.

What Amaal Mallik's aunt Roshan said

In an October interview with Fifafooz, Roshan was asked about Farrhana and made a controversial statement, saying, “Evil. Terrorist. I’m sorry, I don’t want to say this. But vo jo hote hai na rakshah log jo logon ka khoon peene ke baad haste hain, she’s like that. (She is like a demon who laughs after sucking people’s blood).”

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on August 24 with 18 contestants. So far, seven participants have been evicted, while one has voluntarily exited the show. Farrhana was initially voted out on the first day but made a surprise comeback after spending a few days in the secret room.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19 Farrhana Bhatt
Opinion
