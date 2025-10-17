Bigg Boss 19: Fans Back Farrhana Bhatt After Amaal Mallik’s ‘B-grade’ Remark About Her Mother

The Bigg Boss 19 house is no stranger to shifting alliances and explosive confrontations, and the latest episode was no exception. Farrhana Bhatt, who struggled as one of the least liked contestants in the first two weeks, has now won the hearts of fans, despite facing intense opposition inside the house.

The drama escalated when Farrhana made a daring move to secure her spot as a captaincy contender by shredding a letter from Neelam Giri’s family. The task involved letters being dropped by a pigeon, with contestants needing to find the Sanchalak’s letter. Whoever retrieved the letter could choose to either hand it to its intended housemate or shred it to claim the captaincy slot. While Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and Nehal Chudasama handed over the letters to their recipients, Farrhana shocked everyone by destroying Neelam’s letter, immediately becoming the first captaincy contender.

Housemates turn against Farrhana

Her bold decision triggered an uproar in the house. Friends-turned-foes like Baseer Ali lashed out, saying, “The day you go back to your city, people won’t even spit on you,” and cursed her to “rot in hell.” The tension reached a boiling point when Amaal Mallik refused to let Farrhana eat her dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

During a silent meal, Amaal confronted her, demanding she show “some shame.” When Farrhana replied, “Later,” Amaal aggressively snatched her plate and her food. The confrontation turned personal as Amaal dragged her family into the argument, saying, “Tu aur teri maa B-grade. Tujhe aur teri maa ko koi C-grade movie mein bhi kaam nahi dega (no one will give you or your mother work in C-grade movies too).”

The backlash intensified with Neelam adding, “Your mother would be ashamed of giving birth to you,” and Malti Chahar joining in with, “Teri maa ko bhi sharam aayegi abhi (your mother would also be ashamed now).” Despite the entire house turning against her, Farrhana remained unshaken and stood her ground.

Fans rally behind Farrhana

Outside the house, viewers celebrated her courage. Comments flooded social media, praising her resilience: “13 vs 1 — she has already won the show,” read one post. Another fan said, “Please win, Farrhana… we love you… you just rocked it.” Some were critical of the housemates’ reaction: “I don’t even like her, but hell, why are they acting like she killed someone’s family member? It was just a letter.” Others singled out Amaal, with one user writing, “Amaal is the worst contestant in Bigg Boss history,” and another calling him “such a cheap person.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season follows the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, giving housemates full control over decisions without Bigg Boss interference. Two wildcards, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha, have been introduced this season. This week, Malti, Neelam, Gaurav Khanna, and Mridul Tiwari are up for eviction, with the final fate of housemates to be revealed on Weekend Ka Vaar.