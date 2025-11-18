Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Family Week: Gaurav Khanna’s Heartwarming Reunion With Wife; Farrhana–Tanya Fight Explodes

Bigg Boss 19 family week sees an emotional reunion between Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola, while tensions rise as Farrhana and Tanya engage in a heated argument.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Family week on Bigg Boss 19 has turned the atmosphere inside the house emotional, dramatic and unpredictable. Contestants have been welcoming their loved ones one by one, leading to heartfelt moments and unavoidable confrontations. Among the most talked-about reunions has been actor Gaurav Khanna’s meeting with his wife, actress Akansha Chamola.

Gaurav and Akansha’s Sweet Reunion Goes Viral

In a clip from the episode doing the rounds online, Akansha Chamola enters the house during the popular “freeze task,” where contestants are required to remain still as family members walk in. She heads straight to Gaurav Khanna, who stands frozen until Bigg Boss releases him. The moment he is allowed to move, Gaurav rushes to his wife, hugging her tightly and planting a kiss on her cheek, leaving the housemates smiling.

Their tender moment also sparked humour as Amaal quipped, “Aakhein bandh karliya maine.”

 

Farrhana and Tanya’s Verbal Spat Escalates

While some contestants enjoyed emotional reunions, others continued their ongoing clashes. A tense exchange erupted between Farrhana and Tanya, continuing the cold war that has been simmering through the season.

Farrhana, appearing visibly irritated, remarked, “Koi cheez ho toh usko notice karvati hain, jaanbuch ke.”

She then told Tanya, “Thik kar khud ko,” prompting Tanya to promptly snap back, “Nahi karungi.”

The argument intensified as Farrhana said, “I don’t give a damn,” to which Tanya retorted, “I also give a damn Farrhana, keep it to you, nobody is scared of you, ghulam nahi hai koi tumhara yahan.”

Farrhana fired again, “Tum gulam banne mein tuli ho, koi gulam nahi bana raha tumhe yahan. Tu sab kuch karti hain apne hisaab se karti hain, koi kuch nahi chahta ki kisi ke liye kuch kare.”

Tanya concluded sharply with, “Nahi Farrhana, main tumhare through hi apne ko acha dikhaungi, yahi mera sapna hain.”

Bigg Boss 19 Continues to Deliver High-Voltage Entertainment

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 has maintained its roller-coaster pace since its August premiere. As family week progresses, audiences can expect more emotional highlights and intensified rivalries as the competition inches closer to its finale.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
