Awez Darbar Reveals Playing Football With Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni And Tiger Shroff

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar recently shared interesting anecdotes from his life outside the house, including playing football with Bollywood stars and sports legends. In a candid conversation with co-housemates Abhishek Bajaj and Mridul Tiwari, Awez spoke about his collaborations with Bollywood actors and the fun moments on the field.

Playing With Bollywood Stars

Talking about the actors he often meets for matches, Awez said, “Ranbir Kapoor is good. Kartik Aryan is very sweet, Tiger Shroff is also very nice. We also play with them,” adding that he regularly joins Ranbir and Tiger for friendly football games.

Sharing more about these matches, Awez revealed that sometimes sports icons like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni also join in.

“It gets more fun with them because they are sportsmen,” he said.

Injuries and Precautions

When Mridul raised concerns about possible injuries during such matches, Awez admitted that they do happen at times. He added that extra care is taken when actors are on the field since even a minor injury could affect their upcoming projects.

Awez on His Father Ismail Darbar

Awez also spoke about his father, music director Ismail Darbar, who was part of Bigg Boss season 3. When housemates remarked how proud his father must be to see him in the limelight, Awez said, “Yes, he was proud and happy.”

He continued, “But he told me to not lose my cool and go overboard with anyone. He reminded me that it’s not easy, but I should always keep in mind that even the family is watching.”

Ismail Darbar’s Accomplishments

The conversation then shifted to Ismail Darbar’s journey, with Awez sharing that his father won a National Award for his very first film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn.

Current Status of Bigg Boss 19

After the exits of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar, the contestants currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The show airs on JioCinema and COLORS.