Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur’s ‘Farrhana 2.0’ Remark Leaves Malti Chahar Fuming

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur’s ‘Farrhana 2.0’ Remark Leaves Malti Chahar Fuming

Tempers flared inside the Bigg Boss 19 house as Ashnoor Kaur’s “Farrhana 2.0” jibe at Malti Chahar during a cooking duty fight led to a heated argument, drawing in other housemates too.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 10:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 19 has become a total source of entertainment for viewers, especially with the constant fights, love angles and all the things happening inside the house.

Now in the upcoming episode, IANS has learnt that new tensions will be seen flaring inside the Bigg Boss house as Ashnoor and Malti will be seen getting into a fiery argument during the morning cooking duty. As per sources, the spat began when Ashnoor expressed frustration over Malti’s attitude, calling her “Farhana 2.0” and saying that she had “no personality of her own.”

The disagreement quickly escalated, with Ashnoor emphasising how there’s a limit to unreasonable behaviour. Malti countered that she had been waiting for Ashnoor to get ready for nearly 15 minutes and was annoyed by her attitude. Earlier, Ashnoor was seen complaining to Gaurav and Pranit about Malti’s unnecessary attitude and explained that when she asked Malti to make ‘halwa’ together, Malti refused, saying she wanted to bathe and get ready first.

Later, when Ashnoor began preparing the halwa herself, Malti suddenly appeared out of nowhere and instructed her to increase the gas flame. Ashnoor refused, stating that the halwa might burn, but Malti insisted just to finish quickly and leave. To this Gaurav sided with Ashnoor, telling Pranit that Malti should be called out whenever she’s wrong. During another discussion about cooking, Malti told Ashnoor she hadn’t liked her tone from the beginning, and especially when she was asked to turn up the flame while making halwa.

Ashnoor defended herself, saying Malti could have come along with her, instead of doing her personal things Farrhana, overhearing the conversation, added fuel to the fire and taunted, “Now listen to these illogical talks,” leading to Malti shouting in anger. Ashnoor asked Malti to mind her language, to which she retorted sharply, “Chhoti hai toh chhoti reh.” The argument only grew more heated when Ashnoor called Malti ‘pagal’, further prompting Malti to remind her to “behave her age”.

Ashnoor shot back and stated that respect works both ways. She said, “I’m your equal; you should also know how to talk to younger people.” The clash took another turn when Malti said, “I am older, yet you call me ‘tu’ but call Bajaj ‘aap’,” to which Ashnoor responded, “I call Pranit ‘tu’ as well, and it’s my equation with Bajaj; I can call him whatever I want.”

The fight ended with Ashnoor reminding Malti to manage her time better and not blame others for her delay. She firmly said, “If you want to get ready before your duty, that’s your personal call; don’t put it on me.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashnoor Kaur Bigg Boss 19
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
India
Delhi Blast Was A 'Terrorist Attack', Says Union Cabinet; Adopts Resolution Affirming Zero Tolerance
Delhi Blast Was A 'Terrorist Attack', Says Union Cabinet; Adopts Resolution Affirming Zero Tolerance
Cities
'Red Car' Linked To Delhi Blast Found, Suspect Used Fake Address While Purchasing Car
'Red Car' Linked To Delhi Blast Found, Suspect Used Fake Address While Purchasing Car
Cities
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget