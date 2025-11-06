Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Mimics Tanya Mittal’s ‘Elaichi Paani’ Moment, Leaves Housemates Laughing

Ashnoor Kaur hilariously mimics Tanya Mittal’s famous ‘elaichi paani’ and ‘kahaani sunana’ moments, leaving housemates like Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and Shehbaz Badeshah in laughter.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, Ashnoor Kaur will have the housemates bursting into laughter as she hilariously mimicked fellow contestant Tanya Mittal, recreating her much-talked-about ‘elaichi paani’ and ‘kahaani sunana’ moment with spot-on expressions.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, which was captioned: “Badal gayi ghar ki vibe, jab Ashnoor ne ki Tanya ki mimicry aur hass kar behaal hui poori tribe!”

The promo begins with Ashnoor asking housemates Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badeshah “batao main kaun hoon” as she brings a tray full of tea.

Gaurav tells her to not laugh so much as Tanya Mittal comes with a straight face.

As she starts serving the tea, she says “elaichi paani”, to which Gaurav replies: “Pahele Amaal ko do”.

Abhishek plays Amaal Mallik’s character as Ashnoor serves him tea and says: “Amaal elaichi wala lo cup.”

To Shehbaaz, Ashnoor pretending to be Tanya says: “Teri individuality nahi hai. Mujhe spelling nahi pata lekin main woh word use karungi.”

Ashnoor then goes to the bedroom area with a cup of tea to serve Amaal and says: “Amaal elaichi waali chai”.

To which, Amaal hilariously retorts: “Khud hi pee aur soja.”

Mimicking Tanya even more, she says: “Dekh main tujhe kahaani sunaati hun… Ek tha Raja ek thi rani… Hamesha Itna negative nahi sochte Amaal.”

As per reports via fan pages of the show, the upcoming episode will have the captaincy task, which will be won by Amaal Mallik.

This week’s names for eviction include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj.

Reports also claim that Pranit More, who was asked to leave the “Bigg Boss 19” house to seek medical attention, has entered the show once again. The following episode will showcase his return.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

--IANS

dc/

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
