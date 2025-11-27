Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Hits Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna Clinches Ticket To Finale

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Hits Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna Clinches Ticket To Finale

Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal’s long-standing feud erupted during the Ticket To Finale task as Ashnoor struck Tanya with a wooden plank.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 19: With the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale slated for December 7, the competition inside the house has grown more volatile than ever. As the top eight battled for a spot in the finale, Wednesday’s episode saw Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha lose their shot at securing the coveted first finalist position.

But tensions spiked dramatically as the remaining four contenders—Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Parnit More—fought for the Ticket to Finale. A new promo shows an ugly confrontation breaking out after Ashnoor loses the challenge.

Ashnoor hits Tanya during task

In the promo, the four finalists-in-the-making are seen navigating an obstacle course while balancing water-filled bowls attached to their shoulders. The rest of the housemates were allowed to sabotage their progress by emptying the bowls, thereby eliminating them from the race.

While Malti managed to knock Farrhana out, Tanya successfully emptied Ashnoor’s bowls. An enraged Ashnoor retaliated by swinging the wooden plank attached to her harness and hitting Tanya, leaving her visibly shocked.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Gaurav wins Ticket to Finale; confrontation erupts

According to the live feed, Gaurav Khanna ultimately clinched the Ticket to Finale and has also been named the season’s last captain, securing immunity right up to the grand finale.

After the task, tensions boiled over between Ashnoor and Tanya.

Tanya accused her: “The whole of India is watching your real face. You are not even sorry after hitting me.”

Ashnoor fired back: “Stop setting false narratives, and were you ever sorry for things you did to me, Tanya?”

Tanya continued, “No one will respect you if you beat them this way.”

Ashnoor replied that Tanya wouldn’t be respected either, prompting Tanya to say, “I am respected a lot outside, you will see once you are outside.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Ashnoor then said, “When you can’t do anything inside the game, is when you threaten people about your force outside.”

Other contestants reportedly admonished Ashnoor for striking Tanya during the task.

A rivalry that has simmered all season

The clash is only the latest flashpoint in their ongoing feud. Earlier this season, Tanya asked Ashnoor to show her “respect” because she was 10 years older, causing a rift between them. Later, Tanya allegedly body-shamed Ashnoor, further souring their dynamic.

Ashnoor, in turn, has been accused of provoking Tanya by hiding her belongings and mocking her achievements, leaving the duo perpetually at odds.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashnoor Kaur Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
India
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget