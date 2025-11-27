Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Hits Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna Clinches Ticket To Finale

Bigg Boss 19: With the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale slated for December 7, the competition inside the house has grown more volatile than ever. As the top eight battled for a spot in the finale, Wednesday’s episode saw Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha lose their shot at securing the coveted first finalist position.

But tensions spiked dramatically as the remaining four contenders—Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Parnit More—fought for the Ticket to Finale. A new promo shows an ugly confrontation breaking out after Ashnoor loses the challenge.

Ashnoor hits Tanya during task

In the promo, the four finalists-in-the-making are seen navigating an obstacle course while balancing water-filled bowls attached to their shoulders. The rest of the housemates were allowed to sabotage their progress by emptying the bowls, thereby eliminating them from the race.

While Malti managed to knock Farrhana out, Tanya successfully emptied Ashnoor’s bowls. An enraged Ashnoor retaliated by swinging the wooden plank attached to her harness and hitting Tanya, leaving her visibly shocked.

Gaurav wins Ticket to Finale; confrontation erupts

According to the live feed, Gaurav Khanna ultimately clinched the Ticket to Finale and has also been named the season’s last captain, securing immunity right up to the grand finale.

After the task, tensions boiled over between Ashnoor and Tanya.

Tanya accused her: “The whole of India is watching your real face. You are not even sorry after hitting me.”

Ashnoor fired back: “Stop setting false narratives, and were you ever sorry for things you did to me, Tanya?”

Tanya continued, “No one will respect you if you beat them this way.”

Ashnoor replied that Tanya wouldn’t be respected either, prompting Tanya to say, “I am respected a lot outside, you will see once you are outside.”

Ashnoor then said, “When you can’t do anything inside the game, is when you threaten people about your force outside.”

Other contestants reportedly admonished Ashnoor for striking Tanya during the task.

A rivalry that has simmered all season

The clash is only the latest flashpoint in their ongoing feud. Earlier this season, Tanya asked Ashnoor to show her “respect” because she was 10 years older, causing a rift between them. Later, Tanya allegedly body-shamed Ashnoor, further souring their dynamic.

Ashnoor, in turn, has been accused of provoking Tanya by hiding her belongings and mocking her achievements, leaving the duo perpetually at odds.