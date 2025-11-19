Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik’s Visit Leaves Brother Amaal Mallik In Tears During Family Week

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik’s Visit Leaves Brother Amaal Mallik In Tears During Family Week

During the ongoing Family Week, Armaan Malik stepped in to meet his brother, composer Amaal Mallik, and the brief promo has left the internet teary-eyed.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer Armaan Malik had hinted at an emotional moment when he wrote “Been an emotional day” on social media a day earlier—but fans weren’t expecting the heartfelt reunion that unfolded inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. During the ongoing Family Week, Armaan stepped in to meet his brother, composer Amaal Mallik, and the brief promo has left the internet teary-eyed.

Amaal breaks down on seeing Armaan

In the newly released clip, the housemates are placed under a freeze command by Bigg Boss. Amaal, standing still, quickly senses Armaan’s presence. The moment Armaan approaches and hugs him, Amaal’s composure cracks—he begins crying while trying to stay frozen. Once Bigg Boss releases him, he immediately wraps his brother in a tight embrace.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

This marks the siblings’ first meeting since the season premiered in August.

Fans get emotional watching the reunion

The promo has struck a chord with viewers. “I would be lying if I said that this didn’t make me emotional! It feels amazing to see siblings and especially brothers bonding in today’s generation!” one fan commented.

Another added, “You both have made us cry in this 25-second promo only, don’t know what will happen when we see the whole thing.”

A third fan declared, “In the history of #BiggBoss, there probably has never been such an emotional, genuine and beautiful reunion than this.”

Brothers talk about family and perception

After the initial excitement, the brothers sat down for a brief chat. Amaal asked whether their father, Daboo Malik, was feeling upset or overwhelmed. Armaan reassured him, “No, he’s fine and chill.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Amaal then opened up about why he discussed their personal lives on the show, saying people assume “hum aise hi ban gaye hain (we were born like this).” Armaan responded that he didn’t need to justify anything to anyone.

About Bigg Boss 19

The house currently includes Amaal, Ashnoor, Farhana, Gaurav, Kunickaa, Malti, Shehbaz and Tanya. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 and airs on Colors TV, with 24x7 streaming available on JioHotstar.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Armaan Malik Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19
