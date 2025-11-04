Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Accuses Tanya Mittal Of Flirting; She Responds, ‘You’re Not My Type’

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Accuses Tanya Mittal Of Flirting; She Responds, ‘You’re Not My Type’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj accuses Tanya Mittal of flirting with him in a shocking claim. Tanya fires back in anger as housemates react to the heated moment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

‘Bigg Boss 19’ housemate Abhishek Bajaj stirred drama inside the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house after claiming that co-contestant Tanya Mittal has been flirting with him and even asked to meet him alone.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Ghar mein discuss ho raha hai Tanya ki acchhai aur sachchai ka mudda, kya ab hoga iss baat par bada jhagda?”

The heated exchange began during a conversation where Shehbaz Badesha commented on Tanya’s emotional behaviour, saying, “People of the world, I’ll tell you the truth. It’s a small thing, and you go and cry in two minutes to show people that you’re so sweet and nice.”

Ashnoor Kaur chimed in, calling it a “sympathy card,” prompting Abhishek to add fuel to the fire.

He said, “She flirts with me when we are alone. She says, ‘Why don’t you meet me alone?’”

The statement left the housemates stunned, as Shehbaz is heard saying: “What?”

Tanya immediately hits back, saying, “Abhishek, don’t spread wrong narratives. I don’t need to flirt with you. Look at your face. You’re not my type. Get lost.”

In the upcoming episode of the show, based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, the housemates will be seen giving out names for eviction. Pranit More was recently evicted from the show due to health reasons in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashnoor Kaur Bigg Boss House Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal Abhishek Bajaj
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget