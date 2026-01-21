Bharti Singh Turns Emotional As She Talks About Loving Baby Kaju And Son Gola

Star comedian and new mommy Bharti Singh seemed emotional and overwhelmed as she spoke about how her 90% of attention is dedicated to her new born baby boy Kaju.

She also spoke of how her husband Harssh Limbaachiya has been her staunch pillar of support in this journey and that he takes complete care of their older son Gola so that he doesn't feel left out after Kaju's arrival.

“I never thought I would be able to love another child so much, because I already had so much love in my heart for Gola. When Kaju was still in my stomach, I used to wonder if I would be able to love him and how things would change once he was born. I thought my focus would always remain on Gola. But now, almost 90 percent of my attention is on Kaju.”

The doting wife seemed emotional as she spoke about Harssh supporting her rocksolid, and taking care of Gola.

“One beautiful thing about Harssh is that he gives all his attention to Gola, because he understands that I am busy with Kaju. I have so much to do for Kaju, feeding him, sitting with him during his massage, bathing him, and taking care of all his needs. There is a lot that I do for Kaju every day.”

She added, “Seeing how thoughtfully Harssh supports me and gives his time to Gola makes me feel that I should also do something special for him. He deserves it.”

Earlier in her vlog, Bharti had spoken about how her elder son Lakshya aka Gola had been showing elder brother traits and turning protective of his one month old younger brother Kaju.

The actress took to her YouTube vlogs to share how Gola becomes very angry at the house staff if Kaju cries.

“When our Nanny tries to massage Kaju, Gola immediately protests, asking why she is hitting him or making his brother cry. He even scolds her,” said Bharti.

She added, “If this is happening in another room, the moment he hears Kaju crying during the massage, he runs, even leaving his cartoon midway. He keeps asking what happened and why Kaju is crying. It’s really sweet.”

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19. The couple fondly calls him as Kaju.

Just two weeks after giving birth to her second son, Bharti was seen resuming work, and was seen at the shoot location for the third season of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited".

Bharti and Harssh are already parents to a three-year-old son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, fondly called as Gola, whom they welcomed in 2022.

The couple got married in 2017 after dating for a couple of years.

