Bharti Singh Says Her Mother Once Wanted To Abort Her, Now Enjoys A ₹1.60 Crore House Gifted By Her

Bharti Singh, a successful Indian comedian, revealed her mother's initial attempts to abort her due to financial hardship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Comedian and host Bharti Singh is one of the most successful names in Indian television today, known for breaking barriers as one of the first few women to make a mark in comedy. From sharing the stage with Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri to becoming one of the highest-paid stars on TV, Bharti has built an inspiring journey.

But behind her success lies a deeply emotional story, her mother had once tried to abort her due to financial struggles.

Bharti Singh on Her Mother’s Attempts to Abort Her

In a recent appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Bharti candidly spoke about her early life. She said, “I was the third child. My father worked at a factory, and my mother was a housewife. They already had two kids. Pehle toh pata hi nahi chalta tha ki arre main pregnant ho gayi. She found out two to three months later.”

Recalling her mother’s struggle, she added, “Phir meri mummy ne itni saari jadibutiyaan baba logon se milke khaayi, paer ke bal baith ke poche maare, garam cheez-papita, khajur-kha liya ki yeh rahe na. But I had to come. My mother gave birth to me on her own. She was alone at home, and my father had a night duty.”

Bharti revealed how her birth happened in the simplest way possible: “She gave birth to me alone, just called a dai to cut the cord, who took Rs 60. Main Rs 60 main hui hoon. Main Rs 60 ka bachcha hoon. Aur aaj dekha maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar le kar diya hai. Yes, I was an unwanted child. They had a boy and a girl, and they thought that was enough because who would raise the child? But they gave me a lot of love.”

Not the First Time Bharti Shared Her Story

This is not the first time the comedian has opened up about her mother’s initial decision. Back in 2018, during her appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal’s JuzzBaatt, Bharti revealed, “My mother wanted to abort me due to our financial condition, but she later decided against it. Today she is very proud of me.”

Bharti’s Bond With Her Mother

Despite the difficult circumstances, Bharti emphasised that her mother later gave her immense love and unwavering support. After her father’s death, it was her mother who raised Bharti and her siblings, standing firm against financial struggles.

Today, as one of television’s most loved comedians, Bharti continues to shower her mother with luxuries and gratitude, acknowledging her role in shaping her journey.

 

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Comedian Bharti Singh
