Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiya Welcome Baby Boy; Emotional Christmas Reel Goes Viral

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Harsh Limbachiya, are basking in happiness after welcoming their second child, a baby boy, on December 19. Following the delivery, Bharti was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where the newborn was kept under medical observation. Since the announcement, the couple has been receiving an outpouring of love, blessings, and prayers from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry.

Marking Christmas on an emotional note, Harsh Limbachiya shared a touching reel on Instagram that captured a deeply personal milestone — the first time he held his newborn son in his arms. The video instantly resonated with viewers and quickly went viral.

Harsh Limbachiya’s Emotional First Moment With His Newborn

In the reel, Harsh is seen cradling his baby boy, visibly overwhelmed with emotion and joy. His expression reflected disbelief and happiness as he looked lovingly at his son. From behind the camera, Bharti’s voice can be heard saying, “Harsh neh first time liya esko hath main".

The moment felt raw and genuine, with Harsh choosing not to say much and instead letting his emotions speak through his smile. Sharing the video, he captioned it, “My Christmas gift. #kaju", revealing the affectionate nickname given to their newborn.

Bharti Singh Brings Her Signature Humour to the Moment

True to her comic persona, Bharti Singh added a light-hearted touch to the emotional scene. She jokingly remarked about how her children resemble her initially but gradually start looking more like Harsh. When she asked her husband how he was feeling at that moment, Harsh simply smiled, continuing to gaze at their baby boy, visibly soaking in the experience.

Celebrities and Fans Send Love to Baby ‘Kaju’

The heartwarming reel drew reactions from several celebrities. Dancer Mukti Mohan dropped an evil eye emoji with a heart, while actress Rubina Dilaik commented, “god bless the little Kaju". Fans also filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and prayers for the newborn’s good health.

A Growing Family Filled With Love

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya are already parents to their three-year-old son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, born in 2022. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, has often been admired for their close-knit bond, humour-filled interactions, and warmth as a family.

Earlier, Bharti also shared the first glimpse of her newborn on her YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa). In the vlog, she introduced baby Kaju — a name lovingly given by their elder son Golla — as a nurse brought the baby into her hospital room, capturing a tender family moment that touched many hearts.