HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBharti Singh Discharged From Hospital, Says Baby Is Safe And Doing Well

Bharti Singh Discharged From Hospital, Says Baby Is Safe And Doing Well

Bharti Singh was discharged from the hospital after delivering her second child. She and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared their joy, confirming their newborn is safe, healthy, and ready to come home.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 06:28 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Comic artiste Bharti Singh has been discharged from the hospital after the delivery of her second child. On Wednesday, the actress was seen outside the hospital with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the couple interacted with the media stationed outside the hospital.

She told the media, “Thank you so much for all your blessings. Our baby is safe, and we are taking him home”.

Haarsh said, “We will make him meet you as well”.

As per reports, Bharti was scheduled to shoot for the television show ‘Laughter Chefs’ that morning when her water broke unexpectedly. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she later delivered her child. Bharti Singh and her husband revealed their second pregnancy during a family vacation in Switzerland.

A few weeks ago, the comedian shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot on social media. In the photos, Bharti looked stunning in a blue silk gown adorned with white floral designs.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are among Indian television’s most popular and influential entertainment couples. They are known for blending comedy with creativity. Bharti Singh rose to fame through ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, where her sharp wit, fearless humor, and memorable characters quickly made her a household name. Her ability to connect with audiences across age groups has set her apart in the comedy space.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa is a successful writer, producer, and creative mind behind several hit television shows. He has written for popular comedy formats and co-founded the production house H3 Productions, which has delivered successful projects such as ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’. He is known for his behind-the-scenes influence, and plays a key role in shaping modern Indian television comedy.

The couple met while working in the entertainment industry and married in 2017. Together, they are admired for their strong partnership, mutual support, and candid public persona. From television screens to social media, Bharti and Haarsh continue to entertain audiences while redefining the power of creative collaboration in Indian entertainment.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa

