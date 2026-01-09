Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Announced: TV Sitcom To Make Big-Screen Debut In 2026

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Announced: TV Sitcom To Make Big-Screen Debut In 2026

Popular TV sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is set for its big-screen debut with Fun On The Run. The film releases in theatres on February 6, 2026.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
One of Indian television’s most iconic comedy shows, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is officially stepping into cinemas. After entertaining audiences on the small screen for over a decade, the much-loved sitcom is set to make its feature film debut, marking a significant moment for Indian television-to-film adaptations.

Titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 6, 2026. The announcement has generated excitement among fans who have followed the show’s quirky characters and humorous storytelling since its television debut in 2015.

From Living Rooms to Cinema Halls

The upcoming film brings back the original lead cast that made the show a household name. Aasif Sheikh will return as the charming and flirtatious Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Rohitashv Gour will reprise his role as Manmohan Tiwari, and Shubhangi Atre will once again be seen as the innocent and lovable Angoori Bhabi.

Joining the familiar faces are Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua, who are set to add new dimensions and energy to the film’s ensemble. Their inclusion suggests that the movie will expand the show’s universe while retaining its signature humor.

Official Announcement and Fan Reactions

The film is being backed by Zee Cinema and Edit II Productions. The production houses revealed the posters on social media with the caption, “Bhabiji jo ab tak ghar par thi, ab bade parde par aayengi! #BhabijiGharParHainFunOnTheRun releasing in theatres on 6th February!” The announcement was met with enthusiasm, with fans flooding the comments section. One excited viewer wrote, “Soooo excited!!!! Finally.”

This cinematic adaptation is particularly noteworthy as it marks one of the rare instances where a long-running daily sitcom—still successfully airing on television—has been expanded into a full-fledged theatrical release.

A Sitcom That Became a Cultural Phenomenon

Since its launch in March 2015, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has evolved into a pop-culture staple. Characters like Vibhuti ji, Tiwari ji, Angoori Bhabi with her iconic “Sahi pakde hain,” Anita Bhabi, Happu Singh, and Saxena with his popular catchphrase “I like it” have become instantly recognizable across generations.

The current television lineup includes Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Yogesh Tripathi, among others, continuing to draw loyal viewers daily.

What to Expect from the Film

With Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run, the makers promise a “full-blown, laugh-out-loud adventure” that preserves the chaos and charm of the original series while offering a grander cinematic experience. For longtime fans, the film presents an opportunity to watch their favorite characters navigate new situations on a much larger canvas.

As anticipation builds, the transition of this television classic to the big screen is being closely watched by both audiences and industry insiders alike.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Film Release Indian TV Sitcom Movie
